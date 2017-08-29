Free fitness classes at Kranji MRT Plaza

Every Tuesday from next week, complimentary fitness sessions to get your heart rate up and pumping will be held at the Kranji MRT Plaza, courtesy of the Singapore Turf Club (STC).

The action-packed classes will be held between 5.30pm and 6.45pm at the STC - Kranji MRT Plaza.

The classes will be led by professional personal trainers and include the likes of Bolly Dazz, Hip Hop, Kpop X Fitness, Zumba and more.

Bottled water will be provided for all participants.

Pre-registration is not required. The public can simply walk in to join.

The Singapore Racecourse is located at 1 Turf Club Avenue and is easily accessible by MRT and bus (SBS 160 and 170/SMRT 178, 925, 960 and 961).

Prevailing parking rates apply for those coming by car and motorcycle to Car Parks A and B via Turf Club Avenue.

The STC has seen a steady stream of visitors to its premises to admire and enjoy the vast space of its premises since opening up the Singapore Racecourse every morning from Mondays to Saturdays in May.

For those looking to get close and personal with horses and get an insight on horse-racing, the STC is bringing back the popular guided stable tours.

Horsing around has never been more fun with opportunities to watch the beautiful equine animals go through their morning track work, vets in action, horseshoes being fitted onto hoofs, pat and feed horses and take pony rides.

Back by popular demand arising from the June school holidays, the STC will be reintroducing the stable tours every Tuesday and Thursday from next week.

Guided by STC staff, the educational stable tours will allow visitors to go behind the scenes and discover how the horses are prepared for their race day.

There will be two types of stable tours for interested participants.

The morning tour from 8.30am to 10.30am will include watching the horses go through their track work routines at the morning barrier trials, stops at the Veterinary Hospital to observe the horses undergoing treatment and the Farrier House to see horseshoes being fitted.

Participants may also look forward to a walk round the Equine Pool where the horses swim as part of their training regime.

The afternoon tour follows the same itinerary but will include a pony ride at the Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre.

The morning stable tour is priced at $25 per person, while the afternoon tour with pony rides is priced at $40 per person.

Prevailing parking rates apply.

The closing date of booking for Tuesday tours will be the preceding Friday before 12pm and every Monday before 12pm for Thursday tours.

For bookings and enquiries on the stable tours, call 6879 1718/68791727 or email Events@turfclub.com.sg