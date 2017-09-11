Freedman strikes on second day with newcomer Mr Clint

Newcomer Mr Clint giving trainer Lee Freedman his first winner in Singapore in Race 2 at Kranji yesterday.

History sort of repeated itself at Kranji yesterday.

In 2000, Oscar Racing Stable's CK Phua provided trainer Laurie Laxon his first Singapore winner with Streisand and, yesterday, Phua also gave Australian Hall of Fame trainer Lee Freedman his maiden Kranji winner as well, thanks to debutant MR CLINT.

Five-time Melbourne Cup-winning Freedman took over Laxon's stable and most of his horses earlier this month after nine-time Singapore champion Laxon relinquished his licence to return to his native New Zealand to train exclusively for his friend Sir Peter Vela.

Freedman filed his first runners last Friday but all his four entries finished unplaced.

Mr Clint was the first of his three runners yesterday.

His second runner, the grey Katagas, finshed third behind back-to-back winner Augustano in Race 6.

Ridden by New Zealander Craig Grylls, Mr Clint sat in the midfield pack, albeit a little wide, as the $10 favourite Shamrock led from Flash in the Restricted Maiden event over 1,200m on the Long Course B.

The leader sent out distress signals in the final 250m, leaving Flash in front, but Mr Clint found his calling under Grylls' riding to win by a length to pay $31 for a win.

"Absolutely thrilled with the first winner with CK because I've actually known CK since Laurie's been here," said Freedman.

"He's an absolute gentleman, leaving his horses with us and we've rewarded him with a winner today, so thank you, CK."

On Mr Clint, the genial 61-year-old said: "I saw him when I first came up here in May to apply and he was a lovely horse, and I think, you know, even in those three months, he has grown and developed beautifully.

"His trials were okay and his work was terrific during the week, so we thought, if he did everything pretty right, he just about win the race."

Freedman then joked that he was pretty behind younger brother Michael, who trained successfully at Kranji, even finishing level with Laxon on 76 winners in 2012 but lost on countback for seconds, before returning to Australia but has since relocated to Hong Kong.

"The brother won here a few years, so I'm a bit behind, but I'll catch up at some stage," he said, with a broad grin.