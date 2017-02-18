Freedman to train in Hong Kong

Former Singapore-based Michael Freedman has been granted a trainer's licence by the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) for the 2017/2018 season.

A member of one of the most prominent families in Australian racing, the 48 year-old will relocate to Hong Kong after a highly successful career in Singapore, and as one of the brightest talents in Sydney racing.

Freedman was excited to get the call-up from the HKJC.

"It has been a long-held ambition to train in Hong Kong, which is a world leader in everything that it does," he said.

"It would be an understatement to say that I am looking forward to this challenge. I would like to express my thanks and appreciation to the Licensing Committee for giving me this unique opportunity."

The HKJC's executive director, Racing Authority, Andrew Harding said Freedman was selected from a field of high-quality contenders and possesses all the attributes required to succeed in the ultra-competitive Hong Kong environment.

"His career of extensive and ongoing success at Group race level, his track record in sourcing quality horses from across the world, the long-time loyalty of his owners, his ability to operate across multiple and varied training environments, his international experience, and his personal probity and integrity all identify Michael as being an exceptional talent who will make an excellent addition to Hong Kong's roster of trainers," he added.

Over eight seasons in Singapore, Freedman achieved outstanding success with 470 wins for a 15 per cent strike rate. He landed 36 Group race wins, seven at Group 1 level.

He finished for the most wins in Singapore in 2012 with 76 winners, and was in the top five positions of the trainers' table for seven of his eight seasons.

Freedman trained 2012 and 2013 Singapore Horse of the Year Super Easy to nine pattern wins, including the Group 1 Singapore Guineas, Group 1 Lion City Cup and Group 1 Patron's Bowl.

His other Group 1 successes were led by a Raffles Cup treble (Cheyenne Dancer in 2009, Always Certain in 2011 and Super Ninetyseven in 2013) and a Singapore Gold Cup win (Tropaios in 2013).

Departing Singapore early last year, Freedman returned to Australia, based initially at Rosehill Gardens before moving to Royal Randwick, and continued to prepare winners at a 15 per cent clip despite commencing his Sydney career with mostly younger, unraced horses.

His recent successes include the Group 3 Widden Stakes with Teaspoon and last week's Inglis Classic win by Frolic.

Freedman has trained for a wide clientele of owners, including international entities such as Arrowfield Stud, Coolmore and Katsumi Yoshida, as well as a number of Hong Kong-based owners.