Fresh appeals strongly on class and weight in Race 3

RACE 1 (2,000M)

(5) COLORADO ROSE has gone close many times in Cape Town and looks too smart for these.

(1) COLONEL BLUFF appears the main danger.

(2) WARREN PLACE is a consistent earner.

(6) CASSIDY JADE could do better against these.

(9) IRISH BRAVE made a fair debut and should improve.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(5) DORMAN has got closer each run and should challenge.

(4) MR FIRE EYES placed twice in the past week and must get it right soon.

(2) WESTERN OFFICER has solid claims on form.

(8) PERFECT PEACE should improve on a decent debut.

(12) FLAMINGO VLEI is rested and new to Port Elizabeth but has respectable maiden form.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(4) FRESH takes a big drop in class and, at the weights, makes strong appeal.

(2) FORT WINTER also has good feature form and merits respect.

The form of (3) KIFTSGATE's easy maiden win has been franked and he appears decent.

The filly (6) CLOUD ATLAS was also a facile maiden winner.

(1) LE HARVE has been disappointing but can earn again.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(12) RIPPIT WHIPPET will go close again if bringing recent form to the turf.

(3) SOUTH ATLANTIC will prefer this trip.

(10) HELEN'S BAY will also prefer 1,200m.

(13) GALADRIEL and (15) LOVAR make some appeal at the weights.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) TEVEZ is top class, but was beaten in his only previous foray to Port Elizabeth.

Speedy (2) CAPTAIN ALFREDO is sure to challenge, as is consistent (3) NORMANZ.

(4) VILLA DEL LARGO could swoop if they go too fast upfront.

(10) VOUS ET VAR is up in class but may have more to come at this centre.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(3) ROMEO BRAVO improved last time and is down in class.

(4) BATTLE CREEK was an easy maiden winner on the Polytrack.

(5) ARCTIC BLAST shows good pace in Cape Town and may do better here.

(6) ANTE OMNIA showed slight improvement last time and can earn a minor cheque.

RACE 7 (2,400M)

(7) TIFFINDELL ran way above her rating when trying this sort of trip in the Winter Oaks last time and could surprise if repeating.

Stablemate (4) NORTHERN BALLET stays well and is far better than her latest outing.

(6) PIRANGI is consistent and stays.

(1) CRACKPOT should feature despite top weight.