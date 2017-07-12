Fresh from a break, Honorary can win Race 3

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) BORYA is yet to run out of the money and could have enough to win this.

(6) KING KOTINI has shown a liking for the course.

(11) TOWER OF WISDOM can do something.

(12) WHAT A MOON was backed on debut.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

Of the raced runners, (1) BREXIT didn't do so well two runs back but has since improved at Scottsville.

(10) VIRGA has decent form and Marcus takes the ride.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) HONORARY returns from a rest and races well fresh.

(2) BEAN'S BEAUTY is never far off. Chance.

(3) AFRICAN HONEY tries the course for the first time.

(12) SONG OF MITU could have a big say.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(8) ROY HAD ENOUGH has form and can be backed to win.

(1) HARD BALL is well handicapped.

(2) AIR SALUTE shouldn't be too far back.

(4) QUEEN'S BRIDGE can find a place here.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(2) IDEAL WINTER has a lot going in her favour.

(1) MAGGIE MUGGINS looks a chance with Delpech in the irons.

(3) CRYSTAL BALL sparked improvement last time - respect.

(5) STAR OF CEASOUR can pop up late.

RACE 6 (1,900M)

(2) BIG SI and (5) DOM SEGUIDOR both have good form and won well last time out.

(8) COURAGEOUS KING always runs close but must jump well.

(1) KINGS CUP and (7) STORM RULER can earn.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(5) MACDUFF was a good winner last time. He could go back to back.

(4) MR ROY's last two runs were in features. Chance.

(7) DOOSRA has a top draw. Can place

(10) NEVER SETTLE can feature.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(4) FRIEND REQUEST was an easy winner last time out.

(7) YANKEEDOODLEDANDY is never far off.

(2) CAPTAIN OF ROCK and (1) PALLADIUM warrant respect.