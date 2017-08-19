Fresh Sir Isaac romps in

With the wind back in his sails after a three-month break, SIR ISAAC bounced back for his second win in 11 starts at Kranji last night.

Kudos to jockey Michael Rodd for his patient and confident ride on the horse, who tracked slightly worse than midfield but just behind the favourite Walking Thunder in the Kranji Stakes C event over the Polytrack 1,100m.

Darc Bounty and Oxbow Sun disputed the lead.

While jockey Glen Boss found nothing from Walking Thunder when asked, Rodd got plenty from Sir Isaac, who hit the front in the final 200m to win easily.

"I was a little worried getting to the front so early on him, because normally when he does that, he goes all over the place. He's like a cloud in the wind," said Rodd.

"Tonight, he just kept in the middle of the track and he stargazed a little bit probably at the 50m, maybe getting a bit tired, but he's a real package now and he deserves his place in some of the better races, I think."

Trainer Cliff Brown admitted that he had made the mistake of training Sir Isaac for further distance when sprinting seems to be his charge's forte.

"He has been going really well. He trialled last week and it was very good, and his gallop during the week was great." Trainer Cliff Brown (right), on Sir Isaac

The Australian had sent Sir Isaac for all three legs of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge over 1,200m, 1,400m and 1,600m and his New Zealand-bred ran well to finish third, fourth and seventh respectively.

"He's a deadset sprinter and I was trying to get him to run a mile, so that's a fault of mine. This time, we trained him as a sprinter and he's just tremendous. He's a lovely horse."