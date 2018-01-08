Front-runners’ day on the turf track
All six turf winners go all the way
There was a distinct track bias on the Kranji turf track yesterday, with all six winners leading all the way.
They were Born To Be King ($24 for a win) in Race 2, Super Power ($7) in Race 3, Monster Energy ($31) in Race 4, Sun Empire ($21) in Race 6, Eclipse Splash ($13) in Race 9 and newcomer Sahara Eagle ($16) in Race 11.
The turf races were run on the Long Course E, which has the shortest width of 17 metres and restricted to 12 runners, compared to the A Course with 31 metres in width and have a capacity of 16 runners.
The five races staged on the Polytrack yesterday saw horses winning from different running positions.
After Whistling Win ($20) made it from pillar to post in the opening race, the next Polytrack event in Race 5 saw Ohyioh ($25) coming from the box-seat third to score.
Mokastar ($19) and Magic Paint ($51) also moved up from a similar position to take Race 7 and 8 respectively.
The speed duel between Enthuse and My Horse enabled Host The Nation to come from midfield to spring a $308 surprise in the last Polytrack event in Race 10.
Both leaders faded away.
