'Fun For All Under The Stars' is back tonight

The popular "Fun For All Under The Stars" carnival is back tonight at the Singapore Racecourse at Kranji after a short hiatus.

From 6.30pm to 10.00pm, the Singapore Turf Club (STC) will pull out the stops to transform the racecourse into an extravagant carnival for families.

Visitors can start the evening on a sweet note with traditional carnival snacks, such as popcorn and cotton candy, being given away on a first-come-first-served basis. For those craving for an icy treat, there will be a vintage Volkswagen Kombi High Roof ice cream van on location in Kranji.

Visitors can also do their part for charity by purchasing a ride on board a FunVee open-top double-decker bus for an exclusive tour of the race track and stables area at only $10 per person. The young ones seeking a different kind of joyride can try out the pony rides at the parade Ring for $20 per ride.

The proceeds from both track tours and pony rides will be donated to STC's adopted charity - Sunbeam Place.

Parents will get the opportunity to bond with their children over the variety of games and activities available at the carnival.

There is the evergreen horseshoe pitching game, an informative equine exhibition, a bouncy castle, temporary tattoo and face painting stations, and a colouring contest with attractive prizes.

There will also be chances to get up close and personal with horses at the horse-patting and feeding area.

The STC's mascots, Racer and Clover, will be making their appearances for photo opportunities which will make memorable souvenirs of the carnival.