Gallops by horses engaged on Friday
Kranji trackwork
OPEN STAKES - 1,400m: Debt Collector * (M Rodd) 39.2. One Rar 37.9. Kirks Ryker * (B Vorster) canter/37.2.
MONDAY: Quechua (Vorster) canter/37.8. Laughing Gravy canter/40.8. Born To Fly (I Amirul) 38.9. Rafaello (Vorster) 35.7.
KRANJI STAKES C - 1,800M: Valbuena (G Boss) canter/43.5. Mighty Emperor * 42.1. Super Joe 42.1. The Jeuneyman canter/39.2.
MONDAY: Ride Of Valkyries * (MM Firdaus) canter/37.7. Kate's Keeper 38.8.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M: Lim's Sincere pace work. Royal Easter 39.1. Mr Fatkid * (Rodd) 38.2. Ocean Master (T* Koh) 35.9. Dash Of Class 38.8.
MONDAY: Royal Guard * (M Kellady) 37.7.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M: Be Bold * 38.7. Zippy General (K A'Isisuhairi) 38.4. Mastermind (B Woodworth) canter/38.2. Elise (Woodworth) 35.9. Lucky Sugar 36.8.
MONDAY: Knight Judge * 37.7.
CLASS 4 (3) - 1,200M: Ladrone * (Kellady) 37.5. Mighty Man (T See) 40.2. Court Case (R Shafiq) canter/44.5. Pratt Street (Boss) canter/38. Flying Shadow * (A Munro) 36.8.
MONDAY: Lim's Racer * 37.7. Lizaz (Amirul) 39.4. Astrospeed pace work/35.7.
NOVICE - 1,200M: Sir Isaac * (Rodd) 38.7. * aytham canter/45. Mr Dreamman 43.7. Aotearoa * (M Nunes) canter/39.6. Auspicious Ace * (Shafiq) 43.1 Forever Young * 37.2.
MONDAY: Paperback Trooper 42.4. Countofmontecristo * (K Toh) 43.3. Brilliant One 38.5. Lim's Sparkle pace work.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,400M: * oly Thomas (I Azhar) pace work. Key On Kodiac 39.2. Silver King * (Firdaus) 36.9. Archer Company 38.9. Perfect Challenger (O Placais) 36.9.
MONDAY: Double Cash canter/39.3.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,400M: Jet Striker 37.9. Meaisin (Boss) 38.6. Super Red (O Chavez) 38.8. Magic Paint 38.2. Golden Jade (S Anandan) canter/39.9.
MONDAY: Peregrine Falcon canter/37.4.
MAIDEN - 1,200M: The Golden Goat * (Placais) 39.5. Major Improvement (Boss) 39.2. Changbai Mountain * (Powell) 37.7. * appy Baby * 38.7. Smiddy Byrne * (Kellady) 37.7. Lim's Control (R Zawari) canter/44.5. Perfect Prize * 36.8. Great Ninth 38.4. * erecomesmymoney (Koh) 43.3.
MONDAY: Libeccio 39.2.