Gallops by horses engaged on Friday

Lim's Shot winning a Maiden race over 1,200m on Nov 11.

OPEN BENCHMARK 83 - 1600m: Ares * (M Rodd) 38.1. Bring Money Home (O Chavez) 36.5. Casing Royal (A Munro) 40.9.

Monday: Ode To Joy (B Vorster) canter/36.6. Excellency (N Juglall) canter/36. L'Apprenti Sorcier (K Toh) 42/43.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,600m: Keep Spinning (CC Wong) 38.4. Gannet (R Zawari) canter/pace work. Little Big Man * (M Nunes) canter/39.5. Tales Of Summer pace work/38.8. Turquoise King canter/40.1. Happy Saga (O Placais) 42.4. O'Reilly Bay canter/37.2. Special Force * 37.3. Dragon G * 38.5. Mr Miura (I Saifudin) 40.6.

Monday: O'What A Feeling * (M Kellady) 37.6. Higher Soul (M Zaki) 37.9.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,600m: Storm Trooper (R Shafiq) canter/43.3. Classified (Munro) barrier/36.6. Mongolian Chief * canter/36.4. Sun Thunder (Wong) canter/38.5. Moon Charm * (G Moose) canter/37.2. Succession * (Nunes) 42.1. Big Guardian * (G Boss) 37.5. Alfonso * (V Duric) canter/39.3. Moon River (D David) 37.6.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200m: Winning Man (TH Koh) 36.5. Show Far Show Good (Shafiq) canter/42.9. Gato Negro * (Chavez) 35.6. Lim's Shot * (D Beasley) canter/41.2. Third Rock (Mosse) 36.6. Panache (Munro) canter/40.8. Hun Yeang Village (S John) 36.2.

Monday: McGregor 41/43. Moritz Eclipse * (K A'Isisuhairi) 38.6. Xzuberance * 39.7. Red General 35.8.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200m: Champagne Rein (Shafiq) canter/44.4. Hero I Am (Kellady) 43.9. Paltrow (Nunes) canter/40.7. Excellent One (TH Koh) 37.7. Southern Chief * (Chavez) 40.1. Draco * (Rodd) 38.5. Phidias (B Woodworth) canter/41.3. Muscular Dragon (Placais) 42.2. Delfyne 38.3. El Camino 37.3.

Monday: Lim's Casino 39.8.

CLASS 5 - 2,000m: Knight Spirit (TH Koh) canter/38.6. Galaxy Express * (M Zaki) canter/38.5. Clutha Lad (Shafiq) canter/pace work. Above The Horizon (Wong) canter/37.7. Bohemian (Zaki) 41.6. Grand Paris (I Azhar) canter/37.7.

Monday: Quetzal * 35.7. Ramzes canter/37.5. Karigara 38.6.

CLASS 5 - 1400m: Lucky Boy * (I Azhar) canter/38.1. Satellite Power 37.8. Rory (S Sam) pace work. Powerful As Wind 37.3. Tenma * (Beasley) 38.3. Natural Nice (Nunes) canter/44.1. Good Lucky 38.6.

Monday: Race For Fame (G Boss) 41.9. Eaglesham (I Amirul) 41.4. Land Below D Wind (H Syafiq) 37.9. Joe canter/37.9. Rainbow Warrior canter/37.3.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200m: Qingdao * (R Zawari) canter/45. Winning Express 41.4. Good Bet (Chavez) 41.4. Country Quack (Beasley) 38.3. Elite Warrior 43.8. Golden Velocity * (T See) 35.5. King Roulette 36.7. Volks Treasure * 38.5. Ting A Ling canter/41.9. Grey Falcon * 36.4. She's The One (Shafiq) canter/pace work.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,400m: Paragon Star * (Woodworth) 37.9. Hephaestus 38.4. Star Invincible * (Placais) 39.2. Big Regards (Zawari) canter/pace work. Alamak Boy (Zawari) canter/pace work. Confound (E Aslam) 43.5. Southern Glory * (Juglall) canter/38.1. Istana 38.3.

Monday: Redoubt * (Boss) 37.1. Super G 37.5. Dream Big 38.8.