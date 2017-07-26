Gallops by horses engaged for Friday's Kranji meeting

OPEN BENCHMARK 97 - 1,000m: Nova Swiss * (M Nunes) 38.3. Sun Pioneer * (CC Wong) canter/37.3.

Monday: Lincoln Road (M Kellady) 38.2. Olympic Anthem 35.6. Sebas * 34.3. Italian Job 37.8. Golden Tomahawk (K Toh) 37.8. Stock Broker (Toh) 36.8,

CLASS 4 - 1,400m: Justice First * 36.2. Justice Smart (O Chavez) 42.5. Lim's Regard * (CK Ng) 38.3. Deadline Day (O Placais) 41.8. Lake Huka 36.5. Phidias (B Woodworth) canter/35.9. Prince Ferdinand 43.8. Murdoch canter/35.5.

Monday: Moritz Eclipse * (K A'Isisuhairi) 38.3. The Wind 35.6. Lucky Justice (E Aslam) 37.8. Letitgo 36.8. Taichi Belt * 35.8.

KRANJI STAKES D - 1,200m: Best Wishes 35.4. Rich Fortune (Nunes) 40.2. Run It Twice (Aslam) 38.6. Secret Squirrel * 40.2. Fragrance Empire (S Moon) 41.2. Yulong Holy Praise * (S John) 36.8. Stirling * (M Kellady) canter/39.3. Great Seven 38.9. Mings Man (C Grylls) gallop

Monday: Sing Roulette 40.2.

CLASS 5 - 1,800m: Sun Force canter/34.6. Alfonso (Nunes) canter/39.7. Perkins * 35.9. Bohemian (Moon) 39. Dragon 42.6. Holy Thomas 35.8.

Monday: Orion 35.9. King Of Thieves (Z Zuriman) 35.5.

CLASS 5 - 1,600m: Hee's A Maverick (Placais) 41.2. Nova Spirit * (D David) 36.6. Neo's Classic * (Nunes) 41.1. China Falcon 36.5. Perfect Challenger (John) 38.1. Military Alliance * 35.4. Happy Joy (TH Koh) 39.4.

Monday: General Conatus * 37.6.

CLASS 5 - 1,000m: Flying Shadow (John) 37.1. Million Round (Saifudin) canter/37.2. Ninepins (Chavez) 37.7. Speedy Warrior (David) 38.8.

Monday: D'Don * (I Saifudin) 37.3. Alaranch pace work.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,000m: King Of War * (Grylls) 39.2. Sabik (M Rodd) 38.1. Crazy Dreams * (Woodworth) 40.4. Dontlookdownonme (Duric) 38.9. Perfect DJ (Woodworth) 40.9. Silkino * (Wong) canter/37.4. Special Rain (Nunes) 38.9. Miracle Kid 37.6.

Monday: Super Dan 37.6.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,400m: River Fortune * 36.1. Alrina (Duric) 39.8. Only Win * (David) 41.4. Auspicious Day * (Zuriman) 36.6. Berlinetta 41.1. Bebop 45.2. Brimstone * 35.9.

Monday: Lim's Sparkle 40.5. Perfect Girl 37.1. Captain Jamie * (N Juglall) 34.7. Golden States (Juglall) 37.9.