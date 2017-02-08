Gallops by horses engaged on Sunday
Kranji trackwork
KRANJI STAKES A - 1,200M: Cavallo (S John) 39.8. Knight Wager pace work/gallop. Dragonhead (M Zaki) 39. Famous Artist (CC Wong) barrier/37.6.
MONDAY: Storm Trooper * canter/36.1.
CLASS 3 - 1,400M: Absolute Miracle * * (D Beasley) 37.2. Al Green * (V Duric) 38.6. Supernova * (Z Zuriman) canter/37.9.
MONDAY: Winning Cause (Vorster) canter/35.8.
OPEN BENC* MARK 67 - 1,600M: Catch Me Great canter/39.1. Taramea 37.7. Neo's Classic (Koh) 404.
OPEN BENC* MARK - 1,200M: Longhu * (J Powell) 37.7. Zip A Dee Doo Dah 38.4. Ninetyseven Gold * (Munro) 36.4. Pusaka (R Azhar) 41.6. Conilad * (Boss) 37.7. Optimus * (Duric) 41.2.
MONDAY: Elusive Emperor * canter/36.1.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,400M: Muscular Captain * (Placais) 38.1. Perfect Commando * (Koh) 37.1.
MONDAY: Quicksilver (Firdaus) canter/35.8.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,400M: Sand Bank * 36.2. Ace King * (Boss) 36.6. Ocean General (Koh) 39.9.
MONDAY: Mighty Glory (Firdaus) 35.8.
CLASS 5 - 1,600M: Dragon Seal 38.6. Nation Theatre (Salim) barrier.47.1. Wonderful Era 36.8. Powerful As Wind 38.6.
MONDAY: General Conatus * 38.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M: Astro Man * (Beasley) 41.3. Perkins (Amirul) 36.9. Invincible Man 38.4. Smart Master * (John) 37.2. Baymax (T See) 39.2.
MONDAY: Lim's Battle * 38.4.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M: Knight * arlook (CC Wong) canter/40.8. King Cross 36.8. Real Goodman 36.9. Oasis Spur (Koh) 39.7.
MONDAY: Present Arms canter/37.5. Yue Yuan 37.8.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,600M: * igh Street (Boss) barrier/37.9. Anghiari (Y Salim) canter 37.7. Three Lions (Boss) canter/37.7. Taichi Belt * (Duric) 39.7. El Don * 37.7. Darci's Boy (Zuriman) canter/37.4. Red Riding Wood canter/38.
INITIATION - 1,400M: Eastern Victory (Woodworth) barrier/36.4. Ground Control pace work. Mount 41.9. Red Duke * (R Azhar) 39.9. Dontlookdownonme * (Salim) 38.4. Scorpio 38.7. Military Might 36.1.