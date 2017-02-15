Gallops by horses engaged on Sunday

B'Nevagivup looked sharp during yesterday's trackwork.

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

CLASS 3 - 1,600m: Murrayfield * (V Duric) 37.8.

Monday: Parliament (B Vorster) canter/36.2. Politics (N Juglall) canter/36.6.

CLASS 3 - 1,200m: Cyborg * (Vorster) canter/35.6. Conflight * (O Chavez) 37.1. Exceed Express (G Boss) barrier/35.6. Himalaya Dragon * 35.5. Justice First 37.9. Mystic Master (S John) 37.5. Darshini 36.6. Supersonicsurprise 35.9.

Monday: Himalaya Dragon pace work.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,400m: B'Nevagivup * (G Mosse) 37.8. Rock Eagle * (K A'Isisuhairi) 38.3. Zeus Warrior * (Boss) 36.3. Divergent 36.7. Commodore Lincoln 37.9.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,400m: Lim's Bullet * (D Beasley) 37.8. Astrojet 38.9. Spring Thunder 36.6. Johnny Kongos * (Juglall) canter/36.9. Aussie Eagle 39.8. Billy Mojo * (Z Zuriman) canter/37.3.

Monday: Sky Eleven canter/42.6.

KRANJI STAKES D (1) - 1,200m: Golden Kingdom 38.4. Apollo (M Rodd) barrier/37.4. Nova Spirit * (O Placais) 37.2. Lucky Six 39.4. Neo's Classic 41.9.

KRANJI STAKES D (2) - 1200m: Lucky Mission 42.7. Fast Edition (Boss) canter/44. No Smoking Jeff 37.5.

KRANJI STAKES D (3) - 1,200m: Barnato * (Juglall) 36. Sir Reginald 39.9. White Coffee (Chavez) 35.8. Racing Talent (Boss) 40.3.

CLASS 5 - 1,600m: Fortune Spirit (Placais) 37.4. Tiger Bay * (Amirul) 39.7. Cheetah King (T See) canter/38.4. Ninepins * 36.1. Bastion 40.5. Dragon * (Beasley) 38.6. Spur Me On * (K Toh) 38.9. Greenback canter/39.2. Pinyin 44.2.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200m: Superten 36.5. Grand Vitess (Duric) 39.7. The Raid (Y Salim) canter/40.9

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200m: Dragon Gold (Placais) 37.4. Dragon Ruby (Beasley) 37.4. Nova Star (T See) 38.3. China Falcon 38.9. Super Eight * (Chavez) canter/35.3. Turquoise Son (Wong) 38.8. Mr Blossom (S Anandan) 38.6. Silent Connection canter/38.8. Golden Bobo (Vorster) 40.6.

Monday: Rainbow Star canter/37.6.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,200m: Commando Eclipse * 38.2. Copacabana (Rodd) barrier/36.8. Happy Start 39.6. Lim's Ripple 43.3. Lim's Royal 42.8. Stay With Me 34.3.