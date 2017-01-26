Gallops by horses engaged on Sunday and Monday

SUNDAY

RACE 1: Golden Casino * (CC Wong) 36.5. Muscular Sprinter (O Placais) 39.7. Mr Crowe * (V Duric) canter/37.7. Moon River * 37.5. Master Banger (M Zaki) 43.2.

RACE 2: Draco (M Rodd) 38.8. Big Regards 37. Alamak Boy 37.6. Lim's Sparkle 43.7. Lim's Stardom (Placais) 38.8.

RACE 3: Champagne Rein 39.9. Kratos * 39.8. Lim's Shot * 38.7. Pure Justice (CK Ng) 36.6. Uncle Lucky * (I Saifudin) 39.2.

RACE 4: * appy Buffalo (Rodd) 37.9. Rajawali canter/37.9. Winning Express 43.5. Justice Light (Z Syed) pace work. Southern Glory (N Juglall) canter/35.9. She's The One (I Azhar) pace work.

RACE 5: Pop Gems canter/41.4. Starperfect * (M Kellady) 37.5. Singsurat 38.8. Commodore Lincoln 37.9.

RACE 6: Fortune Spirit (Placais) 40.2. My Reach (Azhar) canter/38.2. Oasis Spur (T* Koh) 43.4.

RACE 7: Jupiter Gold * * (A Munro) canter/35.6. Valbuena * (Rodd) canter/39.7. Politics * (Juglall) canter/38.2 Zeus * 39.1. Preditor * (Kellady) 37.2. Elite Beast * (Rodd) 40.2.

RACE8 : Moment Of Justice (Syed) * 39.7. Colonel Lincoln (J Powell) 44.6. Mr Clooney * (M Nunes) canter/36.8. Lucky Mission * canter/35.7. Platoon 37.3. * ongchen (WS Chan) 38.6. Marea Negro * (D David) canter/38.4.

RACE 9 (FORTUNE BOWL): Cooptado pace work. Blue Swede * (Kellady) 37.5.

RACE 10: Ahmar (R Zawari) canter/36.6. Constance's Spirit 38.7. Creamy Custard * (Kellady) 37.9. Davinci 38.8. Asprey (Nunes) 37.8. Moon Charm * pace work. Muscular Captain * (Placais) 36.1.

RACE 11: D'Buffalo Man 38.4. Groenewegen * (Rodd) 38.9. I've Got A Feeling * (Powell) 37.6. Iking (Ng) 40.9. * ero I Am * (Kellady) 38.1. Dance In The Wind * (David) 37.3. Gannet (Ng) canter/36.6.

MONDAY

RACE 1: Best Jade 36.9.

RACE 2: Darc Bounty (Duric) 39.9. Dayflirt* 41.4. Dontlookdownonme (Y Salim) 43.9. Majulah 37. Scorpio 40.9. War Story * (Powell) 37.2. * onor (Nunes) 37.5.

RACE 3: Excellency (B Vorster) canter/36.1. L'Apprenti Sorcier pace work/gallop. Golden Curl * 41.3. Kirks Ryker * (Vorster) canter canter/37.9. Parliament * (Juglall) canter/36.1.

RACE 4: Anghiari (Salim) 40.8. Taichi Belt * (Duric) 38.2. Jacks Secret * (Nunes) 39.9. Super Missile (E Aslam) pace work. Prince Ferdinand * 36.9. Race For Fame (David) 40.5. Mai Darko 39.9. Red Rackham (S Sam) 37.7. Dayuan 36.6.

RACE 5: Enthuse * 36.6. Infermo * 36.2. Lively Dragon* 36.2. Lim's Control 37.8. Knight * arlook (Wong) canter/35.7. Cheetah King (Chan) 37.4.

RACE 6: Wonderful Knight * (Woodworth) 36.5. Sun Mirage * (Wong) canter/42.8. Show Far Show Good (Nunes) 38.8. Bit Of A Schiller pace work.

RACE 7: Million Round * (Wong) canter/36.2. Pretty Elusive * (Zawari) 40.3. Time After Time 37.9. Dragon * 41.8. Peregrine Falcon pace work.

RACE 8: Flying Winner * 38.9. Over Easy (K A'Isisuhairi) 45/39.2. Karigara * pace work/39.2. Grand Paris canter/36.4.

RACE 9: Sun Pioneer * (Wong) canter/39.7. Wonderful ** (Powell) 38. Darci Charmer (K Toh) 38.8. Pioneer Seven 37.5. Constant Justice * (S Shafrizal) 36.8. Astrostar pace work/gallop. Distinctive Darci * (Nunes) canter/41.6.

RACE 10: * ello Michelle * (Azhar) 39.6. Duty First (Powell) 37.5. Golden Tomahawk * (Toh) 38.8. Rainbow Royal (Munro) 45. Court Case * canter/41.5. * alo Bright* (G Boss) 39. * ost The Nation * (Woodworth) 36. Delfyne 38.5. Unsurpassed * 35.6. Dragon G 38.2. Lucky Sugar 40.

RACE 11: Lim's Knight* (Zawari) 36.6. Barnato * (Vorster) 37.4. Rich Fortune (Placais) 39.6. Deimos * 40.3. Iconnic * (Saifudin) 37.4. Smart Fortune (Saifudin) 44.3.