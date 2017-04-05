Gallops by horses entered for Friday
Kranji trackwork
OPEN BENCHMARK 97 - 1,100m: Nova Swiss * (M Nunes) 38.6. Good News * (B Woodworth) 38.1. Sun Pioneer * (CC Wong) canter/43.5. Great Sun 43.3. Longhu (M Kellady) 40.4.
Monday: Olympic Anthem * (M Rodd) 36.2. Sebas * (Y Salim) 34.2. Wonderful (Kellady) 37.3. Lincoln Road * (Kellady) 37.7. The General * (B Vorster) canter/35.3.
KRANJI STAKES C - 1,400m: White Hunter * (G Boss) 39.1. Cheetah On Fire * (V Duric) canter/38.7. Ares * 38.5. Casing Royal * (O Placais) 35.6. Oxbow Sun * (Woodworth) canter/35.8. Lim's Samurai * (D Beasley) canter/37.2. Best Wishes 35.9. Red Ant 36.2. Turquoise King * (R Zawari) 39.3. Singsurat 38.7.
Monday: Newlands * 42.4. Kirks Ryker * (Vorster) canter/35.9.
CLASS 4 - 1,700m: Smart Vintage * (Nunes) canter/38.5. O'What A Feeling * (J Powell) 40.2. Gold Hill 45/37.9. Gol Goal (Powell) 38.7. Spring Thunder canter/pace work. Mr Clooney * (Duric) canter/36.7. Desert Fox (I Saifudin) 37.2. Moment Of Justice canter/pace work. Nova Spirit (D David) 39.3.
Monday: Super Joe canter/35.9. Imperial March * (N Juglall) canter/35.3. Arr Flair 38.9. Chairman Wind 37.4.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200m: Pure Justice canter/pace work. Zigg Zag * (Boss) 43.8. Whose Else's * (I Amirul) 37.5. Changbai Mountain (Kellady) 38.5. Lim's Operation pace work. Amazing Man * 38.8. Swift (Placais) 42.3. Elise * (Woodworth) 37.9. Marea Negro (David) 37.5. Satellite Prince * 39.8. Miss Blanchett (Nunes) canter/39.4. Starperfect * 36.3. Uncle Lucky 37.4.
Monday: Burn Notice 44.2.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200m: Waipakihi * (Powell) canter/39.4. Ladrone * (Kellady) 37.3. Charlies Missile 35.7. Copacabana * (Rodd) 38.2. Perfect Commando (TH Koh) 42.2. Mings Man (A Munro) 37.9. Mastermind 39.4. Soon Yi 35.6.
Monday: Mark Eclipse 36.9. Hero Champion 43.8. Verbal Link (Vorster) 34.9. Knight Chen Bay * 37.7. Sing Roulette gallop. Sugartime Jazz 42.5.
CLASS 5 - 1,800m: Knight Spirit (Koh) canter/36.9. Powerful As Wind * canter/36.3. Super Buffalo * 38.5. Galaxy Express canter/35.4. Speedy Warrior * (R Shafiq) 37.5. Ramzes canter/36.4.
Monday: Chosen Harvest (Juglall) 34.7. Commodore Lincoln 37.7. Quetzal * 35.8. Johnny Hates Jazz pace work/42.5.
CLASS 5 - 1,000m: Divergent 39.2. Rikioh (D Beasley) barrier/35.8. Lively Dragon * 39.8. Rory * (Koh) 37.3. Nova Ranger * (David) 35.9. Knight Harlook 38.8. Super Joy (Nunes) 42.8. Golden Jade 36.1. I-Scream Now (Placais) 38.7. Jack Of Hearts 37.4
Monday: Kennedy 37.2.
INITIATION - 1,400m: High Street (Boss) barrier/37.4. Qingdao * (I Azhar) canter/pace work. Mr Dreamman (Saifudin) 37.3. Eastern Victory canter/36.9. Danzeb * (S Shafrizal) 38.8. Great Seven barrier/37.7. Elite Gustavo 36.4. Athena * 38.2. She's The One (Azhar) canter/pace work.
Monday: Kokoni 39.7. Red Duke 39.7. Ground Control * gallop. Mount 41.6. Redoubt * 35.6. Lim's Sparkle 36.9.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,100m: Shoot Up High * (Munro) 35.9. Lim's Signature (Zawari) 40.8. Beijing Star * (David) 35.4. Lim's Blast * (Beasley) 38.3. New Sensation (Powell) 37.6. Obstacles Free (Shafiq) 38.9. Green Rutile (Zaki) 37.2.
Monday: Super Dragon 35.4. Tannhauser * (K Toh) 37.7.