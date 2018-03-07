Gallops By Horses Entered For Sunday

KRANJI STAKES B - 1,600M:

Maximus * (T See) 37.9. Black Swan * (WH Kok) 38.1. Aotearoa * 38.3. Gold Faith canter/45.2. Yulong Honor (N Juglall) 37.7.

MONDAY: Heracles 35.9.

CLASS 3 - 1,200M:

Awatere (I Azhar) 39.8. Xiong Fong * 37.3. Alamosa Express (V Duric) 39.9.

MONDAY: Unconquered * 36.9.

CLASS 3 - 1,100M:

Himalaya Dragon * 35.7. Lucky Stride 40.3. Longhu (M Kellady) 38.2. Really Capable 40.9. Imperial Win gallop.

CLASS 4 PREMIER - 1,200M:

Curvature * (C Grylls) 34.8. Lord Ascot (Duric) 41.2. Urashima Taro * pace work. Back To The Towers (K A'Isisuhairi) 38.1. Come And Take All * (R Curatolo) 38.4. Mings Man 38.6. Board Walk (T Krisna) 36.9.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,600M:

Za'eem * 38.1. Little Master (Munro) 37.9. Claudia's Beauty * (Curatolo) 37.8. Avengers Hero 39. Spur Me On gallop. Peer Gynt 36.8.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,200M:

Nova Storm (Placais) 41.3. Majulah 43.2. Special Rain 39.4. Keep Winning 45. Let's Talk Now/pace work. Perkins 43.9. Turquoise Son * 36.3.

CLASS 5 - 1,800M:

Battle Plan 37.6. Lim's Master 37.5. The One/pace work Powerful As Wind * 37.4. American Sniper 36.5. Red Rackham (Kellady) 37.5. Dragon * (Placais) 36.8. Grand Paris (I Saifudin) canter/36.4.

CLASS 5 - 1,400M:

General Conatus * canter/37.9. Evil Speedo 39.5. Muscular Dragon (Powell) 44.5. Any Rumour (T See) 42.4. Kennedy (A'Isisuhairi) barrier/38.2. King Of Thieves 37.4.

MAIDEN - 1,400M:

Qingdao (N Hanafi) barrier /36.4. Antheia 43.7. Dragonite (Placais) 37.9. Mystic Pride (CS Chin) 44.7. Dontlookdownonme (M Ewe) 43.9. Anghiari (Ewe) 44.1.

MAIDEN - 1,100M:

Belt And Road * (CC Wong) 40.1. Libeccio 44.6. Lucky Master * barrier/35.9. Plucky Lad 36.9.

Cerdan 37.8.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,400M:

Heng Kingdom * (G Boss) 37.8. Auspicious Day * (I Amirul) 37.9.

One Force (Vorster) 37.4. Einstein's Cross (T Krisna) 42.8. Gold Company 37.8.