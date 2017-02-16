Gallops by horses running on Friday and Sunday
TOMORROW'S RUNNERS
RACE 4: Ode To Joy * ( B Vorster) 36.3. Excellency * (N Juglall) 37.3.
RACE 8: Iking (Z Syed) 40.3. Big Banker (O Placais) pace work. Hongchen (Z Zuriman) 37.1.
RACE 9: Rainbow Royal (A Munro) 42.2.
SUNDAY'S RUNNERS
Race 1: Bristol Diamond * (D Beasley) 41.4. Pure Justice (Syed) canter/37.4. Asprey * (Nunes) 35.8. Cavatina woodworth c39.4. Arion * 38.2. Miss Blanchett * (Munro) canter/41.3.
Race 2: Hakamgong canter/36.3. Zahir 36.7.
RACE 3: Brahma Circus (Y Salim) 40.4. Zeus * 38.6. Preditor * (J Powell) 38.5. Groenewegen * (M Rodd) 37.4.
Race 4: Perfect DJ (B Woodworth) 43.1. War Story * (M Kellady) 38.2. Pomp (Woodworth) 38.3. Deadline Day (Placais) 38.9. Good Justice (G Mosse) canter/36.1. O'Reilly Star * (R Shafiq) c36.3. Super Tycoon * (M Nunes) 42.9. Green Rutile (Zaki) 36.5.
Race 5: River Gold * (Woodworth) 40.8. High Council * (E Aslam) 42.3. Sun Seeker (CC Wong) canter/39.2. Star Strike * (Shafiq) 36.7. Euro Zone (Kellady) 39.8. Golden Mile * 37.5. Soon Yi (Munro) 42.4. Miss Waimataitai * (Zawari) 36.5. Silk Route 38.9. Heavenly Hand (D David) 37.
Race 6: Super Big 39.2. Roma Anandan 39.2.
Race 7: Ancient Warrior * (Shafiq) canter/36.2. Mr Crowe * (Boss) canter/38.3. Colonel Lincoln (Powell) pace work. Queen's Seven * (David) c/36.7.
Race 8: Silver Power (T See) 38. Marea Negro * (David) 36.9. Rewarding Smile * 38.5. Vraad * (CK Ng) 36.4. Helen * canter/40.8. Pretty Elusive * (Zawari) 35.7. Dreampitcher (Kellady) 37.3.
RACE 9: Grand Cross (Shafiq) 39.7. Pioneer Seven 38.9. Lightning Fast * (CC Wong) canter/38. Von Krumm 37.9. Awesome * 36.6. Distinctive Darci * (Mosse) canter/36.3. Aramco * (Beasley) 37.8.
Race 10: Ahmar * 35.8. Moment Of Justice * (Shafiq) 35.7. Stirling (Boss) canter/42.8. Hiko yunikon * (K A'Isisuhairi) 36.2. Cash Box 42.4. Tassajara 39.9.
Race 11: Damon * (Beasley) canter/37.5. Mr Clooney * (Nunes) canter/39.3. Savage Storm * 38.2. Black Thunder 36.6. Peer Gynt (CC Wong) 38.3. Get Going pace work/36.2.