Gallops by horses running on Sunday

SUNDAY'S RUNNERS

RACE 1: Cerdan (G Boss) 38.5. Mings Man (V Duric) 38.8. Miss Elysium * (M Rodd) 38.2. Hee's Forte 39.3.

RACE 2: Chalaza (D Beasley) 41.6. Major Tom * (R Shafiq) 35.9. Mr Exchequer * (M Kellady) 37.1. Sobre Las Olas canter/38.2.

RACE 3: Constance's Spirit * 37.8. Justice Grace (G Mosse) 37.3.Golazo (D David) 38.8. Platoon * (Shafiq) 39.3.

RACE 4: Jacks Secret * (Shafiq) 36.5. Hidden Promise (M Nunes) 36.5. Super Buffalo 38.7. Chairman Wind * 37.

RACE 5: Mangatoetonui * (Mosse) 37.9. Oxbow Sun canter/37.3. Noble Liaison * (Beasley) 40.4. Any Rumour (I Azhar) 36.8.

RACE 6: Best Jade * (R Zawari) 37.8. Million Round * (B Woodworth) 36.2. Eden Garden * (WS Chan) 36.8. Across The Sea * (David) 35.4.

RACE 7: Gilt Complex * 38.3. Nazir (Zawari) 37.9. Battle Of Troy (N Alfian)canter/39.7. Skywalk * (Duric) 41.3. Big Man * (J Powell) 37.1. Magstock * ( M Rodd) 38.7.

RACE 8: Masurao * (David) 41.1. Winning Star 37.3. Q Nine Maxim * (Nunes) 35.9. Clermont Club * 38.4. Sun Hancock (S Anandan) 40.8.

RACE 9: Daniel * (J Powell) 37.9. Kam's Comet (Mosse) 37.9. Laser Storm (D Beasley) 38.8. Lincoln Road * (Powell) 37.5. Poseidon * 38.7. A La Victory (K A'Isisuhairi) 38.6. White Hunter (Shafiq) 39.4.

RACE 10: Gold Hill 41.8/39.5. Chairman (Mosse) 38.2. Lucky Lincoln * (Powell) 37.1. Peach Bowl * (G Boss) 39.9. Pop Gems * 36.2. Imperial Fighter (Azhar) 39.7.

RACE 11: Crazy Times (Shafiq) 37.8. Guilty Pleasures * (ellady) 37.7. Risky Rockefeller (O Placais) pace work. En Civil (Mosse) 39.7.