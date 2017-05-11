Gallops by horses running on Sunday

E-mail this article

RACE 1: Yesterday: Awatere (R Shafiq) 36.1. Jubilation 37.1. Snip 42.3. Silent Arrow (E Aslam) 36.9. El Camino 42.8. Verbal Link 37.4.

Tuesday: Demolition 38.2. White Coffee (O Chavez) 35.6. Lim's Shot (D Beasley) barrier/36.1. Nova Spirit (S John) 38.1. Pop Gems canter/36.2. Sing Roulette 41.6. Hot Gold 37.5.

Monday: Amazon Gold * (K Toh) 42/43.

RACE 2: Yesterday: Hero In The Wind (M Zaki) 34.5. Gasparo Da Salo (M Jailani) 34.5.

Tuesday: Winterfell * (M Kellady) 37.2. Energizer 36.2. The One (M Ewe) 43.1. Bourbon Harmony (M Nunes) 40.6. Hangman * (D Beasley) 40.4. Houseboat Harry (G Boss) 40.4. Military Might (John) pace work.

RACE 3: Yesterday: Lincoln's Excuse (J Powell) 37.3. Mr Crowe (V Duric) canter/36.8. Deadline Day (A Munro) 43.3. Gannet (R Zawari) 36.2. Little Big Man * (Kellady) canter/36.9. Mings Man (Z Zuriman) 39.9.

Tuesday: Mark Eclipse 38.1. Pusaka * 36.4. Really Capable * (Beasley) 40.4. Saraab * (N Juglall) canter/36.6. Zeus Warrior * 39.3. Pioneer Step (Boss) 36.9. Zigg Zag (Y Salim) 43.1.

RACE 4: Yesterday: Athena 35.8. Qingdao 39.8. Laughing Buffalo 38.6. Super Dan * (MM Firdaus) 40.5. Jacks Secret * (Duric) 39.6. Black Swan (K A'Isisuhairi) 38.3. Bohemian 38.8.

Tuesday: Eclair Shadow (Nunes) canter/39.2. Ground Control 41.8. Without Prejudice 35.9. Yu Long Emperor 39.5. Orion (Beasley)barrier/35.7.

Monday: Super Dan * (Duric) 35.5. Double Win 42.3.

RACE 5: Yesterday: Elite Excalibur (M Rodd) 37. Flak Jacket (Kellady) 38.1. Ares 38.2. Solaris Spectrum (H Syafiq) 44.5. Mangatoetoenui (Munro) canter/39.1.

Tuesday: Kirks Ryker * (Firdaus) canter/36.6. Oxbow Sun (CC Wong) canter/38.4. Taramea * (I Amirul) 40.6. Parliament 37.4. Iking barrier/36.1.

Monday: Winning Cause * (Juglall) 35.5.

RACE 6: Yesterday: Winning Express 39.6. Asprey * (Zawari) 35.7. Aotearoa * (Nunes) canter/43.4. Hussonator 37.9. Changbai Mountain * (Powell) 37.7. Unsurpassed (Duric) fast in straight. Dicaprio (Chavez) canter/36.9.

Tuesday: Brother Wind 37.8. Charlies Missile 36.9. Justice Lass 39.4. High Council * (I Saifudin) 41.9. Proud Pinoy 38.5. Cavatina * canter/40.

RACE 7: Yesterday: War Affair * (Beasley) 37.2. Best Tothelign (Kellady) 37.2. Daniel (A'Isisuhairi) canter/37. Poseidon * 37.1. Laser Storm (Shafiq) 37.8. Wonderful * (Kellady) 37.1. Magnum 40.4.

Tuesday: Well Done * (Rodd) 37.5. Bahana * (Boss) 40.4. Twickenham 38.1. Nova Strike (Nunes) 36.3. Storm Troops * (Juglall) 35.8. Mr Fantastic * 35.8. Hip Hip Hooray * (S Shafrizal) 36.1.

RACE 8: Yesterday: Gilt Complex * (Rodd) 37.9.

Tuesday: Laughing Gravy (Rodd) barrier/35.6. Song To The Moon * (Juglall) canter/35.8. Guru-Guru (Wong) barrier/35.7. Blue Danube * canter/35.9. Golden Curl 38.8. Newlands (Beasley) 38.1. Mighty Kenny * (Juglall) canter/35.8. Excellency (Firdaus) canter/35.8.

Monday: Squire Osbaldeston * 36.8. Zip A Dee Doo Dah canter/35.7.

RACE 9: Yesterday: Jupiter Gold * (Munro) canter/35.6. CountofmontecristoH (Boss) 42.6. Could Be Pearls * (Rodd) 38.6. Skywalk (Duric) 38.5. Deimos 38.1. Sir Isaac * (Shafiq) 38.5. I've Got A Feeling (Powell) 37.3. Mr Exchequer (Powell) 37.9. Makanani (Chavez) 36.9.

Tuesday: Forever Young * 38.9.

RACE 10: Yesterday: Mr Fatkid * (Rodd) 37. Gol Goal (Kellady) 37.7. Secret Win 43.9. Chairman * (Nunes) canter/37.1. Moon Charm * (Zawari) 34.7.

Tuesday: Astrojet * (Toh) 38.7. Magnetise (Shafiq) canter/38.4. Millennium's Rule * (Beasley) 38.3. Murdoch canter/38.1. City Of Kirkwall 37.2. Precious Gem 38.8.

Monday: Super Joe * (Juglall) canter/34.8. Arif (Duric) canter/35.4.

RACE 11: Yesterday: Risky Rockefeller (Nunes) 39.4. Splice * 37. Ancient Warrior * (Shafiq) 35.9. Target 35.8. Splinter (Duric) canter/37.7.

Tuesday: Moritz Eclipse (A'Isisuhairi) 38.7. Easter Mate (Aslam) 37.8. Fuego (Salim) barrier/ 36.6. Isanotherone (Salim) 37.6. Red Duke (Boss) * 38.4. Sun Seeker canter/39.4. Taichi Belt * (Boss) 40.6. Swift (Boss) 43.2. Mettlesome * 39.4.