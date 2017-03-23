Gallops by tomorrow's runners

E-mail this article

RACE 1: Moon River (M Zaki) 36.7.

RACE 2: Chosen Harvest (N Juglall) 38.1.

GALLOPS BY SUNDAY'S RUNNERS

RACE 1: Aspen * (R Zawari) 34.4. In Bocca Lupo pace work. Silk Route 43.1. Helen (Y Salim) canter/38.6. Margaux (M Zaki) 36.9. Miss streisand (V Duric) canter/38.9. Brahms And Lisdt * 39.9. Cool Cat 41.9. Greatballs Of Fire 38.5. Voyager (S John) 39.7.

RACE 2: Winterfell * (J Powell) 37.9. Lim's stardom 38.2. O'Reilly Star * (R Shafiq) 34.3. Success Come True (I Azhar) 35.7. Gasparo Da Salo (D David) 35.3. Without Prejudice 37.4.

RACE 3: Ancient Warrior * (G Mosse) 35.7. Deadline Day * (O Placais) 42.1. Cavatina 36.8. Aotearoa * (M Nunes) canter/41.4. Farees (M Kellady) 37.9.

RACE 4: Viva Joe Strummer (David) canter/36.3. Nova Power * canter/38.8. Shabbat (I Saifudin) canter/37.4. Grand Paris (I Azhar) c37.4. Sun Hancock 35.8.

RACE 5: Daniel (V Duric) c38.1. Battle Of Troy * (CC Wong) canter/35.3.

RACE 6: Return To Justice * (Nunes) 37.8. Zeus * 37.5.

RACE 7: Distinctive Darci * (R Zawari) 34.4. Skywalk (Duric) 43.4. Caorunn * (D Beasley) 37.7. I've Got A Feeling * (Powell) 37.7. Deimos * 38.2. Draco * 38.1. Macarthur * (Nunes) 43.3. Sir Isaac 38.1. Forever Young * (David) 36.8.

RACE 8: Laughing Gravy 38.2. Order Of The Sun * (CC Wong) canter/37.2. Gilt complex * 38.2.

RACE 9: Magnum (Placais) 38.2. Hip Hip Hooray * 38.9. Aramco * (Kellady) 43.3.

RACE 10: Champagne Rein * 34.4. Haytham 36.6. Phidias canter/41.5.

RACE 11: Royal Easter 39.2. Iking * (Zawari) 35.9. Lim's Archer * 39.1. Gold Hill 44.7/38.8. Davinci (TH Koh) 38.7. Chairman * (Mosse) canter/39.8. Sun Scrapper canter/35.3. Masurao * (David) 37.3. Hongchen * (Zuriman) canter/37.1.