Get off to a good start with Widow's Lamp and Curved Air at Fairview

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(11) WIDOW'S LAMP is placed in and has to be one to beat.

(1) ALBERTINA is getting closer with every run.

(2) AZUSA is far better than latest and must go in.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(3) CURVED LIGHT defeated (1) AN AIR OF SUCCESS and (2) CLOUD ATLAS on debut and, with natural improvement, could be tough to beat.

(5) ISLAND SPEAK was green on debut and will improve.

(7) PEPPER DUST can earn again.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) BAFFERT has fair Cape form, which could be enough in this weak field.

Juvenile (7) REVEREND made a fair local debut.

(2) ME-HORSE is moderate but can earn.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

Juvenile (14) MISS APHRODITE met a decent sort in her latest outing and should go one better.

(5) IN TANDEM seems likely to win soon at this centre.

(1) KATNISS is seldom far off.

(2) CRUSH and (4) NO GREEN STARS have decent Gauteng maiden form.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) SABINA'S DYNASTY has a string of Cape seconds and should win.

(3) NHLAVINA needs to confirm recent improvement.

(2) PERFECT PARRY is consistently in the money.

(4) NINE WEST is another reliable maiden.

(6) EARTHFLIGHT has a 4kg claimer.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) RAINBOW SKINK has each-way prospects in this weak field.

(2) RED HOT LADY should be close to her on their latest encounter.

(8) BRINKLEY and (13) NO DOUBT were both recent maiden winners.

(15) BLACK OPIUM has the potential to produce a shock.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

On weights, (2) CLEAR SAILING should resume winning ways after a short rest.

(9) WAKE UP MAGGIE has strong Cape form and can challenge.

(3) EASY STREET goes for a five-timer, but has a tougher task now.

(8) FAVOUR'S PRIDE and (4) BEATABOUTTHEBUSH are both progressive three-year-olds.

(5) TWINKLE TOES can surprise.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(7) RESPECTABLE REBEL was beaten by (8) REEF OF FORTUNE last time out but, with the weight turnaround, can now come out on top.

(1) ZEVENASTIC is better than recent form.

(2) KINGOFTHEWORLD can pop up.

(6) MASTER JAMES can surprise.

(4) VOUS ET VAR could be coming to hand.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(13) MADIBA DANCE looks overdue to score.

(4) CAPTAIN MAROONED won well on local debut and the form has worked out.

(9) NEWCREST and (2) BAAHIR are never far off.

(8) OVER DRIVE was a comfortable maiden winner.