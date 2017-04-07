Get ready for the 2YO series

Come next Friday, the first of the six-race Singapore Golden Horseshoe Series for two-year-olds will be staged.

It will kick off with the $90,000 Kranji Nursery Stakes over 1,000m on the Polytrack.

The series is into its seventh edition and is sponsored by Aushorse Marketing (Aushorse), William Inglis & Son (Inglis), IRT and Magic Millions.

The first two legs are named by Singapore Turf Club while the remaining four legs are named by the Australian sponsors.

After next Friday's race, the rest of the five legs will be run over the next three months, culminating in the series' finale of the Group 2 Aushorse Golden Horseshoe in July. They are:

The Singapore Silver Horseshoe over the Poly 1,100m on April 30.

The Magic Millions National Yearling Sale Stakes over the Poly 1,100m on May 2, with $10,000 bonus. The Inglis Ready2Race Stakes over 1,200m on turf on June 11, with $10,000 bonus.

The IRT Juvenile Stakes over 1,200m on turf on June 23, with $10,000 bonus and The Aushorse Golden Horseshoe over 1,200m on turf on July 7, with $50,000 bonus.

Simon Leong, Senior Vice President (Corporate Services) of the Singapore Turf Club, said the club appreciates the generous support from its Australian partners, without which the Singapore Golden Horseshoe Series would not have succeeded as the premier racing event to showcase the juvenile ranks.

"The Kranji Nursery Stakes looks set to be a thrilling race with its field of up-and-coming equine stars and will be the springboard to kickstart another exciting Series here at Kranji," he added.

In this year's series, an Australian-sired horse sold at a public auction through Inglis or Magic Millions as a yearling or two-year-old (means qualified horse) is entitled to bonuses for selected legs.

If a non-qualified horse wins any of the lead-up races with additional bonuses, the respective bonus for that race will jackpot to the Aushorse Golden Horseshoe race on July 7.

Should a non-qualified horse win the Aushorse Golden Horseshoe race, the remaining bonus monies, taking in any previous bonus monies not having been paid out, will be paid to the connections of the qualified horse that won the greatest amount of prize money during the series.