Get ready for an 'Olympian' effort

Olympian Eager racing past the grey Kratos on his Kranji debut in an Initiation race over 1,000m on Nov 27.

Jockey Vlad Duric's on a roll. With 66 winners so far this season, you could say he's off and running in the Jockeys Premiership and the target of 100 winners for the year is still on the cards.

The Australian hoop has six rides in today's eight-race programme and OLYMPIAN EAGER, his mount in the fifth, looks outstanding.

The son of I Am Invincible is an entire and he went under the hammer for $100,000. So far, and from just one race start at Kranji and three in Australia, he has already paid off that purchase price.

DREAM START

Olympian Eager had a dream start to his Singapore racing career. After two trials in early November last year - both of which he won in style - his trainer, David Kok, sent him off to the races.

That was on Nov 27. Backed down to unbettable odds, Olympian Eager duly obliged.

The race was over the 1,000m on the Polytrack. Cotton-woolled after the win, we didn't get to see him until he was sent to the trials on Aug 8. That day, he ambled along, finishing fifth behind Redoubt.

Then, just last week and on a Tuesday morning, he showed up again. Duric was on the reins and the four-year-old made it from go to whoa, running the 1,000m in 61.01 secs.

The trial convinced me that there was no rust from the layoff and that Olympian Eager was good to go.

He takes on a couple of good ones in Race 5 but I reckon, that winning trial would have smoothened out the rough edges and, with Duric opting to stay in the saddle, he should be ready to make it two wins from two starts.