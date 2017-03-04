Get ready to salute back-in-form Cadet

Cadet (No. 4) is working very well and has a bright chance in tomorrow’s Race 3.

A freshen-up seems to have done CADET a world of good and the promising youngster looks set to return to the winning list in Race 3 tomorrow.

The Ricardo Le Grange-trained Australian-bred has won first-up before. That was on Nov 4 after a half-year break.

He then made it two-up on Dec 2. Both his wins were over today's flying 1,000m on the Polytrack. His third start from the break, which was also his first outing this year, was disappointing although he started as the $16 fancy.

After being well up, he petered out to finish a well-beaten eighth to Shadow Of War over the same Poly 1,000m.

It was later established that Cadet returned with respiratory distress. His subsequent work was not impressive until last month when he showed a brilliant turnaround.

His work became livelier with each day and he won his Feb 10 trial in fine fashion. He could have won another trial last week but was held back to finish second to Premier Fighter.

Now that he's back in business, Cadet should be given utmost respect in tomorrow's race.