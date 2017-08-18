Get ready to salute Captain Jamie

Captain Jamie sprints clear of his rivals in the sixth of seven trials at Kranji yesterday morning.

It looks like CAPTAIN JAMIE is getting stronger by the day and it should pay to follow him in his next start.

The Ricardo Le Grange-trained youngster was among the smart winners at yesterday's trial session at Kranji and what I liked about him was the way he went to the line.

After travelling handily for most of the way, the three-year-old Australian-bred ran into an equine wall on straightening.

But, when a gap presented in front of him, the brown gelding went through it and straightaway went at full throttle. He left his nearest rival, Paragon Star, trailing by four lengths.

His winning time of 1min 00.52sec was comparable with the five earlier winners and he is just a maiden runner.

Captain Jamie showed improvement after two unplaced starts to finish second by a whisker to Lim's Sparkle last time out on July 28 in a Resttricted Maiden race over 1,400m on turf.

On yesterday's trial win, he has made tremendous headway.