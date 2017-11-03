Get ready to salute Captain Jamie

On Tuesday, he caught my attention with a spirited gallop and, yesterday morning, he again blew me away with his tearaway win at the trials.

So who is he? Well, Captain Jamie's the name.

With Mauritian jockey Nooresh Juglall astride, the Ricardo Le Grange-trained three-year-old sat in midfield and a bit wide. When Juglall asked for just a bit turning for home, Captain Jamie simply burst to the front at the 300m mark and quickly put himself in one trial and the rest in another.

Such was the ease of his victory, as he cantered home by eight-and-three-quarter lengths. His winning time, 1min 00.91sec for the Poly 1,000m, was decent compared with the morning's proceedings.

Well, you may argue that he was the $15 flop last time out on Oct 22 when finishing ninth of 12 after looking a chance at the top of the straight in the Class 4 race over 1,600m on turf.

But do remember that there was a valid reason for his disappointing performance. He was the topweight with 57kg and had to give weight all round.

Before that, he won back-to-back, both over 1,400m on turf, with only 49.5kg and 50kg.