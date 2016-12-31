Get ready to salute Macarthur

MACARTHUR, a promising type with three wins and a third from six starts, has what it takes to score again in Race 5 at Kranji on Monday.

The James Peters-trained three-year-old showed the benefit of a near four-month spell to win over the 1,200m in a good time of 1min 10.27sec on Nov 20.

The brown Australian-bred remains in Class 4, albeit with a 2.5kg rise in handicap, and is retaining form.

Last week, he impressed in his trial when third to two smart horses, Storm Trooper and Constant Justice. He could have gone closer than the two-length deficit had his rider nudged him.

With another round of 600m hit-out on Thursday morning, Macarthur is now spot-on to take Monday's Class 4 Div 2 event over 1,200m.

In his two other victories, he also clocked 1:10plus, suggesting that he is no ordinary sprinter, at least better than Class 4.

His biggest challenger is I'Ve Got A Feeling but the Shane Baertschiger-trained three-year-old has drawn the widest berth. The winner of two of his four starts, including his last outing on Nov 4, has the speed to lead, but that would mean he has to burn some petrol to get there.

Macarthur is drawn better and has the pace to take a seat behind and then attack I've Got A Feeling when the chips are down.

If you're looking for value, look to A LOT IN HAND in Race 10, the Class 5 event over 1,100m on the Polytrack.

The Tan Hor Khoon-trained two-time winner has dropped to Class 5. Mind you, his last success was in Class 4 with one rating point higher.

He also has the form to win. Last week, the five-year-old impressed by finishing second to the higher-rated Imperial March in his trial. On Wednesday, he again caught the eye with a nice 600m gallop.

His connections has nominated apprentice CK Ng to capitalise on the rookie's 3kg allowance to bring his handicap down to 54kg.