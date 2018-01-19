Get ready for Young’s Crown Gift

From today until Feb 15, redeem a festive eight-piece red packet set when you spend $68, or take home a Prosperity Pack comprising one lo hei plate and two pairs of chopsticks when you spend $238. Jem’s exclusive deals with Robinsons, Yummi House, Pet Lovers Centre and Marche Movenpick are available from now till March 2. At Make Up Store at Robinsons, get a lipstick...

Now that trainer Young Keah Yong has broken the jinx, he can be followed again with an in-form runner of his, Crown Gift, in Race 2 at Kranji this evening.

In fact, after he saddled his first career winner Amistad last Sunday, Young had offered a tip: that his next winner could be Crown Gift.

The 39-year-old Singaporean reasoned that his three-year-old Australian-bred was unlucky when placed in all his three starts and could be his "next one".

Indeed, Crown Gift was very unlucky, especially at his last start on Dec 3, final day of the 2017 Singapore racing season.

In racing parlance, he was a certainty beaten.

If not for running into a wall of horses shortly after straightening, the bay gelding would have gone on to win, instead of finishing a short head second to Black Quail in an Initiation race over 1,200m.

Jockey Benny Woodworth, who nursed Crown Gift up nicely from around midfield on the fence, found himself in heavy traffic.

Without wasting time, he quickly switched his mount out for a clear run, from the inside rail to about six horses wide, to launch his attack. By then, Black Quail had bolted clear, with the winning post looming.

Crown Gift inched his way up with every stride and, for a fleeting moment, it looked like he could still make it.

But, it was Young's day. His charge was just a tad late.

Anyone would agree that all Crown Gift needed was just one more lunge to land the lolly.

In his two earlier outings, the gutsy small fella finished third in Restricted Maiden events over 1,100m on the Polytrack and 1,400m on turf.

Young has kept Crown Gift in good order and gave him an easy trial about a fortnight ago for his first race this season.

His horse went about freely in his trial and finished fourth to Melting Point.

Young has found a winnable Restricted Maiden event over 1,200m for Crown Gift and this evening's long course will stand his charge in good stead.

Good luck, Young.