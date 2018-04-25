This Giant Turtle is no slow coach
Wednesday's Hong Kong (Happy Valley) preview
RACE 1 (1,650M)
1 LITTLE FANTASY drops into Class 5 for the first time at his 26th Hong Kong start. His form has been moderate recently but, now into this grade, he deserves consideration.
3 EXCELLENCE also returns to Class 5 after some fair efforts in Class 4. He gets Zac Purton back in the saddle and he's a big player.
5 GOLD VELVET has his first run for Tony Millard and has drawn the inside gate. He's a major contender.
10 DYNAMIC LIONS also steps out for a new trainer, Richard Gibson. He hasn't caught the eye in his trials but with no weight in the cellar grade, he can be included at odds.
RACE 2 (1,200M)
10 LUCKY LUCKY has not raced in over a month. He has had to contend with a number of bad barriers recently but, with a better draw over this course and distance, he deserves another chance.
4 LEISURED FEET has been working his way back into form. His last run was good and, with Joao Moreira aboard now, he must be included.
6 BINGO finally broke through last time out. It might be better watching him here, though.
RACE 3 (2,200M)
5 GIANT TURTLE has rarely run a poor race this season. He won at his only go over this distance, beating Ensuring at Sha Tin in January. He does meet Ensuring seven pounds (3.18kg) worse for a three-quarter-ength victory. But he is also racing well and deserves another go in this spot.
7 HAR HAR HEART steps up to this trip for the first time. He looks as though he'll relish this sort of race, so he must come into calculation.
4 ENSURING has lost his way in his recent starts but he had proven very consistent before that. If he can bounce back, he's right in the mix.
6 SUPER CHIC can also bounce back stepping back up to 2,200m.
RACE 4 (1,650M)
8 SPARKLING SWORD couldn't get out to lead last time out, settling midfield, but he still ran well. If he can get anywhere near the lead, he'll be hard to beat.
3 SICHUAN BOSS was a strong course-and-distance winner three starts back. Last time out, he was unlucky not to finish closer after being held up for much of the straight. He has a plum draw this time.
2 MERRYGOWIN is another who improved for the drop in class last time out. He's yet to miss the board in eight starts in Class 4 and stepping up to this course and distance might bring out the best in him.
1 KIRAM cannot be overlooked.
RACE 5 (1,200M)
1 EIGHTY EIGHTY has not set the world on fire like he was expected to do after a number of good barrier trials. He makes his Happy Valley debut here and, from a good gate, he's a serious chance.
7 GOLDEN GLORY is racing well and just needs some luck to finish in the numbers.
9 APPLAUSE is capable of getting into the finish on his current rating.
3 HAPPY SURVEYS has dropped a long way from his peak and, despite his fourth consecutive outside barrier over the Happy Valley 1,200m, he can place.
RACE 6 (1,000M)
2 DANCES WITH DRAGON has had a chequered path since a good fresh effort last December. He's first-up since unseating Joao Moreira at the gates in February. The 1,000m might prove too sharp but, with blinkers on, he's one well worth keeping safe here.
5 MONEY BOY is a hit-and-miss prospect, but he has a good draw and he's well in contention.
12 VERY RICH MAN is the type who can pop up and surprise.
8 AFTER ME deserves consideration if he can improve on a solid debut fifth.
RACE 7 (1,650M)
1 THE JUDGE returns to Class 4, where he has finished second twice from only two attempts. He should get every chance to break his Hong Kong maiden .
10 JOLLY GAINS has been working his way into form, placing at his last two starts. He's the one to beat in this spot.
5 LITTLE ISLAND ran well two starts back before disappointing last time out. If he can settle that little bit closer, he's right in the mix.
7 ULTIMATE DREAM is unplaced from eight Hong Kong runs. However, he has a good draw now and he seems to be finding his feet.
RACE 8 (1,200M)
5 CHEERFULJET has not lived up to two very impressive wins in Class 4. Purton jumps back aboard now and, from a good gate, he should be able to get into the finish.
1 SMART BOY is an underrated galloper, but he still had another win last time out. If he can get the right run, he could end up in the money.
4 FANTASTIC FEELING is consistent and he is getting back down to a mark where he can score again.
11 TRIUMPHANT JEWEL might need to get down to Class 4 but he has run a couple of nice races recently and he could hit the board.
