This Giant Turtle is no slow coach

RACE 1 (1,650M)

1 LITTLE FANTASY drops into Class 5 for the first time at his 26th Hong Kong start. His form has been moderate recently but, now into this grade, he deserves consideration.

3 EXCELLENCE also returns to Class 5 after some fair efforts in Class 4. He gets Zac Purton back in the saddle and he's a big player.

5 GOLD VELVET has his first run for Tony Millard and has drawn the inside gate. He's a major contender.

10 DYNAMIC LIONS also steps out for a new trainer, Richard Gibson. He hasn't caught the eye in his trials but with no weight in the cellar grade, he can be included at odds.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

10 LUCKY LUCKY has not raced in over a month. He has had to contend with a number of bad barriers recently but, with a better draw over this course and distance, he deserves another chance.

4 LEISURED FEET has been working his way back into form. His last run was good and, with Joao Moreira aboard now, he must be included.

6 BINGO finally broke through last time out. It might be better watching him here, though.

RACE 3 (2,200M)

5 GIANT TURTLE has rarely run a poor race this season. He won at his only go over this distance, beating Ensuring at Sha Tin in January. He does meet Ensuring seven pounds (3.18kg) worse for a three-quarter-ength victory. But he is also racing well and deserves another go in this spot.

7 HAR HAR HEART steps up to this trip for the first time. He looks as though he'll relish this sort of race, so he must come into calculation.

4 ENSURING has lost his way in his recent starts but he had proven very consistent before that. If he can bounce back, he's right in the mix.

6 SUPER CHIC can also bounce back stepping back up to 2,200m.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

8 SPARKLING SWORD couldn't get out to lead last time out, settling midfield, but he still ran well. If he can get anywhere near the lead, he'll be hard to beat.

3 SICHUAN BOSS was a strong course-and-distance winner three starts back. Last time out, he was unlucky not to finish closer after being held up for much of the straight. He has a plum draw this time.

2 MERRYGOWIN is another who improved for the drop in class last time out. He's yet to miss the board in eight starts in Class 4 and stepping up to this course and distance might bring out the best in him.

1 KIRAM cannot be overlooked.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

1 EIGHTY EIGHTY has not set the world on fire like he was expected to do after a number of good barrier trials. He makes his Happy Valley debut here and, from a good gate, he's a serious chance.

7 GOLDEN GLORY is racing well and just needs some luck to finish in the numbers.

9 APPLAUSE is capable of getting into the finish on his current rating.

3 HAPPY SURVEYS has dropped a long way from his peak and, despite his fourth consecutive outside barrier over the Happy Valley 1,200m, he can place.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

2 DANCES WITH DRAGON has had a chequered path since a good fresh effort last December. He's first-up since unseating Joao Moreira at the gates in February. The 1,000m might prove too sharp but, with blinkers on, he's one well worth keeping safe here.

5 MONEY BOY is a hit-and-miss prospect, but he has a good draw and he's well in contention.

12 VERY RICH MAN is the type who can pop up and surprise.

8 AFTER ME deserves consideration if he can improve on a solid debut fifth.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

1 THE JUDGE returns to Class 4, where he has finished second twice from only two attempts. He should get every chance to break his Hong Kong maiden .

10 JOLLY GAINS has been working his way into form, placing at his last two starts. He's the one to beat in this spot.

5 LITTLE ISLAND ran well two starts back before disappointing last time out. If he can settle that little bit closer, he's right in the mix.

7 ULTIMATE DREAM is unplaced from eight Hong Kong runs. However, he has a good draw now and he seems to be finding his feet.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

5 CHEERFULJET has not lived up to two very impressive wins in Class 4. Purton jumps back aboard now and, from a good gate, he should be able to get into the finish.

1 SMART BOY is an underrated galloper, but he still had another win last time out. If he can get the right run, he could end up in the money.

4 FANTASTIC FEELING is consistent and he is getting back down to a mark where he can score again.

11 TRIUMPHANT JEWEL might need to get down to Class 4 but he has run a couple of nice races recently and he could hit the board.