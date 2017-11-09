Gilt Complex can do the Raffles-Gold Cup double

The last time a horse did the Raffles Cup-Singapore Gold Cup double was 14 years ago.

Zirna, a mare from trainer Malcolm Thwaites' yard and ridden by Mark Du Plessis, did the honours.

Chevron came close in 2008. After winning the Raffles Cup he lost out in a photo finish to El Dorado.

Since then we have been waiting for that race-to-race double and this edition of the Dester Singapore Gold Cup could throw up just such a scenario.

That is, provided, Gilt Complex brings his terrific form to the races on Sunday.

The six-year-old impressed clockers at trackside yesterday morning when he ran the 600m in 38.3sec.

That, after looking majestic when going one round at the strong canter on the main Polytack.

Ridden by Michael Rodd, he had stablemate and last-start winner Tales Of Summer (Class 4 Div 2, 1,200m Sunday) for company.

Prepared for the races by Cliff Brown, Gilt Complex played the shocker in the Raffles Cup on Oct 22. Showing $222 on the win tote, he romped in with almost two lengths to spare - his rider A'Isisuhairi Kasim standing in the stirrups in triumph.

It was a seventh win for Gilt Complex who is now $200,000 shy of the entry mark to Kranji's Million Dollar Club.

As for the extra 400m that he has to cover in the Gold Cup, it shouldn't be a problem.

After all, Gilt Complex had, on Gold Cup day last year, won a 2,200m race on the undercard.

And he did it quite stylishly - coming off the box seat at the 600m, being peeled to the outside 400m out before beating all challengers in that charge to the line.

Tuesday's Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Corey Brown was in the saddle.

It will not be asking too much to expect him to run a super race on Sunday.

Rodd was astride Gold City - another of Cliff Brown's runners - yesterday morning and with another talented youngster in Roman Wells, they too impressed, running the 600m in 37.9sec.

Gold City was travelling better at the finish.

A smart winner on debut, Gold City and Roman Wells have been entered for a "Novice" on Sunday.

It is a race which brings together the likes of Boy Wonder, Little Master and Easy Does It, who was one of the star performers on Tuesday morning.

With so many bright sparks in the same contest, expect a rumpus of a race - quite fitting for an occasion like Gold Cup Day.