Gilt Complex can make it a simple affair

The writing has been on the wall since last November: GILT COMPLEX is a classic winner in the making.

That was when the Cliff Brown-trained five-year-old won a "consolation race" in a faster time with a heavier weight than Bahana in the Group 1 Dester Singapore Gold Cup.

Gilt Complex won the 2,200m race in 2min 16.88sec with 57kg, while Bahana won the Gold Cup on the same day over the same trip in 2:17.42 with only 50.5kg.

Gilt Complex was unlucky not to have qualified for the blue riband of the local turf. He ran third in the Group 3 El Dorado Classic (2,200m) which Bahana won and secured his berth.

Gilt Complex would have also got in with a postage stamp weight had he qualified but that is all water under the bridge now. After that consolation victory, Gilt Complex went on to chalk up two more successive wins to consolidate himself as a top-notch stayer.

In his last two starts, he was beaten narrowly into second, by Nazir over 2,000m and by Infantry in the Group 3 JBBA Moonbeam Vase over 1,800m.

Tomorrow, with his strong form, Gilt Complex stands out and will certainly take a lot of beating in the Open Benchmark 97 event over 1,800m in Race 8.