Gilt Complex a quality horse, says Rodd

Jockey Michael Rodd reckoned the fast pace suited Gilt Complex yesterday.

"They made it more of a mile sort of race, you know. Real stamina test and he really did a good job," he said. "It was a smart field. There was a couple of up-and-comers there but he has been racing these horses better for a while now and, you know, he's a quality horse. He's in for a good prep."

On providing trainer Cliff Brown with his milestone, the Australian said: "Yeah, that's special. Cliff has been amazing to me since probably this time last year, when I came back with my broken foot.

"He was the first to put his hand up and said come back early and ride, you know. I came back a couple of weeks early and he supported me straightaway.

"We had a really good run since then. I'm stoked for him to get his 400 and hope he can get his 500."