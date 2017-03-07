Gilt Complex scores first win on Polytrack

Trainer Cliff Brown gave due credit to owner Graeme Mackie after GILT COMPLEX stepped up to the plate to land the $80,000 Tuxedo Moon 2011, a Kranji Stakes C race over 1,700m on Polytrack on Sunday.

It was the first time that the Gold Centre five-year-old is victorious over the alternative track, having raced over it only once for an unplaced run. Brown said it was the Kiwi owner who singled out that race for his five-time turf winner.

"This horse keeps taking the next step. He's a class horse and keeps coming along," said Brown.

"The only problem with him is trying to find a race for him. It was Graeme's decision to run him in this Polytrack race and he's chosen well."

Gilt Complex was at one time seen as a Singapore Gold Cup (2,200m) contender last year, but unfortunately did not make the cut in the end. Such high regard for the gelding showed in the way he has since won three in a row, including Sunday's in which he dispatched his rivals with relative ease.

After a cosy run in fifth, saving ground on the rails, Gilt Complex ($18) looked to have every chance as the 12-horse field neared the home turn.

But, instead of waiting for a rails gap to come up, jockey Michael Rodd opted for a wider course around three runners on the inside of Robin Hood (Olivier Placais), who swung the widest.

Gilt Complex quickly rose to collar the leaders but had company in Mighty Kenny (Nooresh Juglall) for the last 400m. The Ricardo Le Grange-trained last-start winner was the only one who could foil Gilt Complex's plans, but class prevailed in the end, as Brown's horse kept digging deep to hold a three-quarter advantage at the wire.