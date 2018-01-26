Gimme Hope Johanna stands out on consistency

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(6) PLATINUM CLASS and (4) FREEDOM CHARTER should go well in an open race.

(10) BID BEFORE SUNSET, (11) PEARL JAM and (12) MIYABI GOLD will have something to offer, so can feature.

(3) TRIPPI'S GIRL and stablemate (8) LINDLEYS LANE have earning potential.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(4) AQUILA WARRIOR is the runner likely to make most improvement in a moderate line-up. This is his third run after a rest and a gelding operation, and could win in this class.

(8) COJIMAR is having only his second start and should improve over the mile.

(1) RIO DE JANEIRO, (2) GOING GOING GONE and (5) CASTLE INN (blinkers) could earn their first cheques.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) JEPHTHAH, (2) TEMP THE TIGER, (3) TWIST OF FATE, (6) TWIN FALLS and (7) WESTERN ANGEL all won on debut and should have more to offer.

(4) CARLITA and (5) CLOUDS UNFOLD were also impressive and so are in the calculations.

(8) CASH CALL, (9) LANZA and (10) ROYAL ITALIAN should also be very competitive.

RACE 4 (1,160M)

(1) GIMME HOPE JOHANNA has been threatening from Day One and could have her consistency rewarded.

(8) GENEROUS NOTION has a serious chance if she behaves at the start.

(2) KISSMEINMYDREAMS was not herself last time out and could get into the fight for the honours.

(6) COP SHOP is improving with racing and, although looking for further trip, could feature.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(6) LUCKY DANCER is one of just two winners in the race, so warrants respect.

(4) CIRILLO, however, finished ahead of that rival on debut and, with expected progress, can confirm that form.

(1) AGENT OF FORTUNE, (8) QUICK STAR and (11) SUPER DINO can also be considered.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(4) SKIMINAC has been running close-up and should have the measure of her male counterparts.

(10) POORMANSLADY is receiving a 3kg allowance, which could tilt the odds in her favour.

(1) IMPERIAL OUNCE never travelled well last time out and should do better.

(2) MR TINSEL, (5) ABSOLUTE GEM and newcomer (9)WOLVES AMONG SHEEP could earn.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(6) MEGAPOOL could be the banker in this race.

(14) MAGICAL WONDERLAND and (1) DUTCH PHILIP can give Candice Bass-Robinson a strong hand.

(3) KASIMIR is well-above average and should give them a run for their money.

(2) SAND AND SEA and (4)WOLJAYRINE appear best of the rest.

RACE 8 (1,160M)

(7) BOURBON BOUQUET finished strongly after a lengthy lay-off to get close last time out. She should make a bold bid.

(14) SARAGON is no slouch and won't go down without a fight.

(1) BULLSADE needed her last outing and should do better.

(2) FLYING FALCON is a consistent earner.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(5) TALK OF THE TOWN is making good progress through the divisions and, with further improvement, should be competitive.

(1) COT CAMPBELL, who ran on from a hopeless position to take fourth in the Guineas, is well-bred and is the obvious threat.

(2) CAPTAIN AND MASTER, (4) ROCKET COUNTDOWN and (8) UNDERCOVER AGENT are better than their last starts suggest.

(16) DYNAMIC DIANA has claims with a drop in class.

RACE 10 (2,400M)

(7) MARIO LANZA ran all over the place last start but finished just ahead of hard-knocker (1)VOODOO. He should confirm again over the shorter trip.

(2) ARTIFICIO has found his form now but could be better over slightly shorter.

(3) DISCOVEROR is battling to crack a win but has a money chance on collateral form.

(8) LITTLE TOKOYO could find a place.

RACE 11 (1,000M)

(1) TRIP TO HEAVEN was touched off in this race last year and sets the standard on these terms.

(3) SERGEANT HARDY, however, is unbeaten over this trip and may be hard to peg back reverting to 1,000m.

(7) TEVEZ, an admirable veteran, is in good form and could have the race run to suit.

(16) NAAFER and (17) ALFOLK are still on the up, so could have a say.

RACE 12 (2,400M)

(6) WALTER SMOOTHIE is a strong front-runner and could enjoy the extra ground.

(4) ALI BON DUBAI should be ideally suited to this distance and should make a race of it.

(3) INN A MILLION wasn't disgraced after a rest and will come on.

(2) SCOTLAND is always there with a money chance.

RACE 13 (2,000M)

(2) TAP O' NOTH, the Guineas winner, can emerge victorious and confirm his status as the leader of his generation.

(1) EYES WIDE OPEN will pose a threat, having recaptured his best.

(3) WHITE RIVER, the Guineas runner-up, can stake a claim if effective over this trip.

(4) LIKE A PANTHER and (5) PACK LEADER caught the eye in the Guineas and can feature.

RACE 14 (1,800M)

(6) AMSTERDAM went too fast in the early stages and, if more relaxed here, could win.

(7) HIDDEN AGENDA never runs a dull race and is 1kg better off with the former for a 2.6-length difference.

(2) GO DIRECT should prefer further ground but, if the pace is hot, could grab them late.

(4) TOP SHOT should enjoy the shorter trip.

RACE 15 (1,600M)

(12) SNOWDANCE won the Fillies Guineas easing down and needs only to reproduce that form to claim another top-level success.

(1) JUST SENSUAL and (2) GIMME SIX are capable.

(3) SILVAN STAR and (5) GOODTIME GAL are consistent.

(6) PREMIER DANCE could have more to offer after a smart prep.

RACE 16 (1,400M)

(2) RADIANT SPLENDOUR was quietly fancied on debut. She flew late to win. She will relish the extra trip and follow up.

(7) REGAL GRADUATION and (8) REDBERRY WOOD won on the third time of asking and have scope for improvement.

(6) RAVEN GIRL and (3) OSSETRA are two others on the short list.

RACE 17 (2,000M)

(3) MARINASRESCO and (4) SAIL SOUTH caught the eye in the LQP, with (10) GOLD STANDARD and (14) AFRICAN NIGHT SKY not too far behind. They can fight it out.

(2) CAPTAIN AMERICA is as honest as the day is long and will give another bold account of himself.