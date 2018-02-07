Ginger Biscuit looks a treat over the sharp sprint

RACE 1 (1,800M)

(2) PRINCE ARDENT is the one to beat if going by his recent form.

(3) WHAT A MOON is holding form and will go well.

(5) SECRET SERVICE is a 6yo but can be there in this line up.

(6) SHERMAN is well tried.

(1) GLITTERROCK is another with claims.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

(1) MUTAWAARY stands out on form in this weak maiden.

(2) FIRE SONG has done best this surface and has to be respected.

(4) BONJOUR BABY and (5) SHINE UP can earn minor money.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(3) WHAT A STORM ran a decent barrier trial after gelding, and should be included.

(4) Q BEHIND ME will go close at best but is unreliable.

(5) QUEENSBERRY RULES and (6) BLACK SAMURAI have done enough to feature.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) QUAKESHAKE has improved and will be hard to beat against this lot.

(4) FONTEYN is a career maiden, but has to be respected.

(2) SWEET SHAYNA and (3) QUERARI STAR can earn a stake.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(6) PARALLELOGRAM went close against similar company last week.

(1) GOLDEN MINARET had excuses last time, and can go close.

(2) FAST LOOKS will be a threat if staying the extra.

(3) EASY PEASY has solid poly form.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(2) GINGER BISCUIT continues to amaze, and with a hot pace expected, may well pick up the pieces again late on.

(1) YAAS is a bit above average though, and has solid claims.

(7) JE SUIS SILVER has only won over this course and distance, and has Marcus up.

(5) FLAMENCO DANCER must be included.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(7) ROY'S MARCIANO showed signs of life last time, and has won on the poly.

(6) FIRE THE ROCKET is another old stager who can pop up and must be respected.

(1) GRADUATE looks promising and demands respect even with top weight.

(5) LUCKY VEIL and (8) MARCH PREVIEW are others to consider.

(2) BURRA BOY and (4) Y'RTHEONE also merit inclusion in a very tricky race.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(6) TANAMI won well last time trying this trip, and can follow up.

(2) LADY LI LAY has also won well and she will be a major threat.

(3) LOVE LYRIC, (8) MISS CARRRERA and (10) STAR OF CAESOUR have to be considered as well, while unreliable (9) ZILLA can shock at best.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(2) BORDER CONTROL is yet to be unplaced on poly, and should continue that run here.

(5) GOLD CHALICE is consistent and has to be included.

(10) BELUGA BERRY is getting closer to another win, and is another who has claims.

(3) KEEP ON CHOOGLIN always finds one or two better, but will get it right one day, while (9) AGENCEFRANCEPRESSE was a shock winner last time, and can follow up.