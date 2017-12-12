Gingerbread Man filly wins in Bunbury

Gingerella (Lee Newman atop) gets it right at her third start in Bunbury.

Popular Singaporean racehorse owner Joe Singh capped his stellar year with his first winner in Australia on Wednesday.

The owner of Kranji galloper Countofmontecristo was even more delighted that personal milestone came from a filly by his former Singapore three-year-old champion Gingerbread Man, Gingerella, with both racing in his purple silks.

Ridden by English jockey Lee Newman at Bunbury - a country track in Western Australia - the three-year-old filly went straight to the lead at her third start under Coolup trainer Simon Barrass to score going away in a Maiden race over 1,216m.

"Gingerella is my first ever runner in Australia and she's won. I'm really thrilled even if I wasn't on hand to see the race," said Singh who claimed three Group races with smart three-year-old Countofmontecristo this year.

"She will come and race in Singapore soon. I have another three-year-old filly by Gingerbread Man in Perth as well, Bahama Mama, and she won her first barrier trial easily.

"I paid around A$20,000 each for both fillies. Those Gingerbread Man's are doing very well."