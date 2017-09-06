Girl In Gold can be backed with confidence

RACE 1 (1,950M)

(9) TOLTEC has run two good seconds in a row. The blinkers are off, but this is a longer trip. Still, his form does suggest he will go well.

(11) COYS runs on like he will go the trip. He could get it right as it doesn't appear too strong.

(1) MAGESH'S JET drops in distance. He may still be a strong runner against the above-mentioned youngsters.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(2) LUCKY AT LAST has been a bit unlucky as he has met some more than useful sorts. He can get it right if able to switch from the poly to turf.

(7) NAKED TRUTH finished a length ahead of LUCKY AT LAST when the latter had a wide draw. He could make a race of it.

(11) MAJESTIC MOON is improving and races for a stable that is in hot form.

(3) WHITEWATER RAPIDS should be there too.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

An open race.

If (5) FRENCH TOAST had drawn well, she would be easier to back. She did run on well last time and deserves her first win.

(3) COSIMA could be the dark horse. She is bred to enjoy the longer trip and could turn the tables on (7) QUEENS CHAPEL who has run her best race over this trip.

(11) KAILUA BEACH could be improving now.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(9) IN CLOVER overcame a bad start to win going away. She could be anything and perhaps the distance will be within her range.

(1) LEISURE TRIP has run with stronger and is certainly useful herself. She could relish the switch from poly to turf and particularly the longer straight.

(6) LOVE LYRIC has beaten weaker but can't be faulted and could live up to the task.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

Youngster (1) GIRL IN GOLD did what was required to win her third start. She can only improve and meets a weak field on her handicap debut. Can be backed with some confidence.

(9) CAPTAINS MOLL ran a fair race after rest on the poly at Greyville. She has done well at this track but needs to overcome her draw.

(8) SUMMER IN THE CITY is knocking again and has the draw to pull it off.

(4) LIGHT HOUSE LADY and (7) TROPICAL WONDER can fill the placings.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(4) EDEN GARDENS GLITZ has shown above average ability. She races well after rest and the frontrunner could be hard to catch.

(7) MAGIC MEMORY was improving nicely before rest. She can complete a hat-trick as she could still be underrated.

(8) SHREWDY hasn't done badly in the Cape and being a Silvano can get better with age.

(1) INTO THE GROOVE could be dangerous.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(4) KU DU TU showed good pace to win his second start. It was a competitive event and he may prove better than rated even if going the longer trip quickly. He is bred for even further.

(3) KINGS EMPIRE may find the youngster a handful but has the best of the draw.

(1) SELVAN'S JET should be at a peak and has a say.

(10) SILVER CENT can get into it.