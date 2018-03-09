Give Miss Smarty Pants another chance

RACE 1 (1,160M)

(12) SMOKE eased in the betting on debut. He was narrowly beaten and should contest the finish. He was 1.5 lengths in front of (1) LESLIES PATHTOFAME, who needed the outing.

(16) PEPPERMINT TEA has improved with every run and should be ready to fight it out.

(2) FINDING TROY could get into the frame.

(15) ZAR is a newcomer to watch.

RACE 2 (1,160M)

(4) KENTUCKY BLUE was run out of it last start. She drops in trip and will be catching late.

(2) GIMME HOPE JOHANNA has a good chance if goes on with it.

(1) ENSEMBLE has disappointed before but, if not troubled by a breathing problem, could make amends.

(3) BULLSADE, (5) ROMAN BALLERINA and (6) QUEEN RACHEL could place.

(14) SILVEZ, a newcomer, bears watching.

RACE 3 (1,160M)

(1) TRIP TO HEAVEN has the class but carries a hefty 61.5kg. If doesn't give away too much start could zoom home.

(4) PURE BLONDE, receiving 7kg with the 4kg apprentice claim, becomes a lively threat.

(9) PUNTA CANA is only having his fifth career start but is on the upgrade.

(3) GREEN PEPPER needed her last outing. She should do better.

(2) CAPTAIN'S CAUSEWAY has won fresh before.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(4) TWIST OF FATE fared better than (3) TEMP THE TIGER and (1) JEPHTHAH in a juvenile feature and should confirm on similar terms.

(2) LUCKY DANCER has useful form and has shown his best over this trip.

(8) TOP OF THE CLASS is a new horse of particular interest.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(1) PATCHIT UP BABY, (3) BONDIBLU and (5) SEEKING GOLD finished close together over this course and distance and the weights are the same. If the pace is fast, it could favour Bondiblu.

(2) WITCHCRAFT wasn't far behind them and is not out of it.

(6) SUBTLE FORCE and (4) EMERALD BAY could get into the money.

RACE 6 (1,250M)

(1) CARIOCA impressed in winning over 1,200m last time out. With further progress expected, he could follow up.

(5) CRUSADE'S PROMISE was slowly away on debut when finishing ahead of (8) VALDERRAMA. Both should improve with the experience, so can stake a claim.

(2) TWIN FALLS and (3) CAPTAIN'S WISH can give them a run for the money.

(4) CREME DE MENTHE is a regally-bred newcomer whose betting must be monitored.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) ALSHIBAA should be in the shake-up on his last run. He should do well.

(7) SOLDIER ON should finish alongside on his penultimate effort.

(2) THE DAZZLER races in his new surroundings and must be respected.

(4) THE PUMA, (11) INFAMOUS FOX and debut winner (10) HELIOS try the mile and should fare well.

RACE 8 (1,250M)

(1) MISS SMARTY PANTS should be given another chance, as her best form is over this distance and she has the benefit of a No. 1 draw.

(2) LADYSMITH and (4) FLOWER OF CARMEL have filled the runner-up berth three times in six starts.

(3) BELIEVETHISBEAUTY and (5) THE BOSTON ROSE have money chances.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

(1) BOLD EAGLE, (3) RULE THE NIGHT and (5) WILLIAM THE SILENT won impressively on debut and whichever improves most could take honours.

(12) ROYAL ITALIAN wasn't disgraced in both starts in the Cape and must be respected.

(10) HEAVENLY RISK, (9) DEWALI and (13) VARDO are the newcomers to respect if there is any betting.

RACE 10 (1,250M)

(3) STRAAT-KIND was third in a similar contest over the course and distance last time out and should improve.

(1) MAKE IT RAINE and (2) SUN AT MIDNIGHT are closely matched on form and there should be little between the pair on these terms.

(5) SEQUINED has run well out the maidens and may have more to offer on her return.

(4) RUSTAR DHOW and (6) ABOVE ELEVEN have claims, too.

RACE 11 (1,000M)

(3) MISS KHALIFA never raised a sweat to win on debut and gets the nod.

(4) RIVER RAFTING was backed when scoring on debut and more wins should come.

(7) FRANKLY can only improve on debut.

(1) CRIMEAN QUEEN won on the Polytrack when supported on debut.

(8) PRINCESS BLITZ is the newcomer to watch.

RACE 12 (1,000M)

(6) BWANA has shown plenty speed in three starts over 1,200m and this drop in trip from a good draw could be the recipe for success.

(2) NORTHERN CORNER and (1) AL WAHED are capable at this level but concede chunks of weight.

(4) STRIKEITLIKEAMATCH has run well over this distance and will be aided by his rider's 4kg claim, so could pose a threat.

(5) CORTADA, (8) TRUE WORDS and (10) DALIB HUNGA also have claims.

RACE 13 (1,000M)

On paper, a blanket should cover all of (6) COVERED IN SNOW, (1) WINTER'S FORGE, (2) WINTER WATCH, (3) ARISSA, (4) MYFUNNYVALENTINE and (5) FREDERICO'S DREAM. Luck in running could be the decider.

(11) ICE ART is better than her last and (14) FLAMING MAD can only improve.

(12) ILLEGAL and (9) LAWDY MISS CLAWDY can be included in the quartet bets.

RACE 14 (1,600M)

(1) LOVE TO BOOGIE is above average but could be found out in her first start over this trip under a big weight.

(2) BRAVE MOVE, who is seeking a hat-trick, has made light work of her rivals in her recent outings and looks well-placed to follow up.

(4) QING should get closer on these terms.

(6) PHILAE needed her last start and could pose a threat.

(5) KONKOLA is consistent and worth considering.