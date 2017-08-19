Give Speedy Phoenix another chance

SPEEDY PHOENIX may have disappointed me as my best bet last start when a $14 beaten favourite, but I am not about to give up on him yet.

Well, you see, the David Kok-trained three-year-old grey did not have things in his favour right from the start of the Polytrack 1,100m race on July 23.

Drawn widest in the field of 12, he was trapped wide, as surprisingly a host of horses disputed for the lead, and it took him ages to get to the front. This cost him many unnecessary lengths in the process.

When he managed to secure the lead after about 300m of chasing, he started to throw his head up and down. He was still kept very wide as there were three horses to his inside, thus covering more ground.

He straightened up wide and the early tussle on a longer route soon took its toll on him. He wilted, understandable after the hard run, and finished fifth, by six lengths to Splinter, who came out last Sunday to run a half-length second to back-to-back winner Lim's Shot.

Now, things should change on Sunday, and I am not deserting him like I did to one of my recent best bets, Redoubt, who made amends at his next start.

On Sunday, Speedy Phoenix is favourably drawn in gate 2, the barrier he won from three starts back on June 2. Hopefully, he gets a good jump and stick to the shortest route home, with cover if someone takes him on.

A 1kg relief will further enhance his chances in Race 3.