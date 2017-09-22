Go with Come On Inn for that winning start

RACE 1 (1,900M)

(1) COME ON INN is having her first run for her new yard and is trying the Polytrack for the first time. She can win.

(2) FLAMINGO VLEI has been disappointing but does have a winning chance.

(3) MAMBO MANIA is consistent and should have a big winning chance in this weak field.

(4) EARTHLIGHT has been unreliable but did run well last time out and can be considered.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

The Justin Snaith trained duo of (1) AFRIKABURN and (2) MASTERLY are battling to regain their best and may need to find a few lengths to win this race.

(3) SCENT has done very well all year and was full of running when winning his last start.

(4) ETERNAL JET is holding form and won his latest start and has a winning chance once again.

Watch (6) GRAPE VINE.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) CLOSE TO MY HEART has JP Van der Merwe aboard and must be considered.

(2) JOKING DICE is capable of better than her last run and does have a winning chance. She is badly drawn though.

(3) PEPPER DUST has pole position draw but disappointed last time out.

(4) SEATTLE LILY, (5) BRENDA, (6) BELLA CAVALLO and (7) FREMONT all have chances.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) DIVAR and (2) BLIZZARD KING are both in with a winning chance.

(3) CAPTAIN MARMALADE looks ready to win but will need to overcome a bad draw.

(4) ZAMA is unreliable but could place.

(5) HIGH DEFINITION could try and make all the running and could prove tough to run down.

(6) TITUS has not won in ages but is capable of earning a stake cheque.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) MAVERICK GIRL is holding her form and could finish in the money once again.

(2) DIRECT ROUTE is trying for a hat-trick and must be given the utmost respect.

(3) BOMBSHELL is unreliable but not out of it when in the mood.

(5) LEIA ORGANA has pole position draw and a winning chance.

(7) I AM CAPTAIN was a runaway maiden winner.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) OFF THE BIT is battling to regain best form but is not out of it.

(3) JUST LIKE MAGIC continues to hold his form and should be in the final shake-up.

(4) FIRE IN THE BELLY made a good local debut and deserves the utmost respect in this line-up.

(5) TIGER WARRIOR is capable of an upset.

(6) HANDSOME HENRY ran on strongly on his local debut.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(1) CRACKPOT is holding her form well and is overdue for another win and this race looks ideal for her.

(2) VALEDICTION found good betting support when winning her last start and is in with a winning chance.

(4) KATIES JAY is capable of better than her last two runs and must be considered.

(5) TRICIA DUPONT is capable of an upset.

RACE 8 (1,900M)

(1) GIMME NOW ran on strongly in her latest start and must be given respect.

(3) KATNISS is in the form of her life and is looking for a hat-trick of wins.

(5) SANTA MONICA was a runaway winner of her maiden last time out.

(8) OASIS QUEEN ran a cracker last week and is clearly the one to beat if repeating that run this week.