Go with Gold Talent for that winning start

RACE 1 (1,650M)

8 GOLD TALENT should be suited by a step up to the 1,650m, especially with a good run from gate seven. He's on a mark where he should win again.

9 DOUBLE POINT is at a similar spot in the ratings, in that he is at the same point where he broke through last season. He should enjoy a good run from gate two and is a contender.

1 VICTORY FOLLOW ME would win if he had drawn a barrier, but the outside stall makes it difficult.

5 FRUITFUL LIFE can improve for new trainer Frankie Lor.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

1 I'M A WITNESS returns to Class 4 and gets Matthew Poon's claim to boot. He should get a good run from gate three and can figure.

3 NEVER BETTER is honest and consistent and is always a chance in these sorts of races. He is drawn well and looms as a danger.

5 EXCEPTIONAL DESIRE ran well at his return over the Sha Tin straight 1,000m. He looks to have acclimatised and Joao Moreira sticks solid.

4 FORMULA GALORE finally gets back into a decent draw and will be around the mark.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

7 BALAY BALAY was finding form towards the end of last season but disappointed fresh when stuck wide throughout. He's drawn better here under Neil Callan and he can find the winners' circle for the first time in Hong Kong.

10 PREMIUM CHAMPION was unable to sustain a long run fresh but still ran well. He will be improved for the effort and can figure.

11 AUTUMN GOLD has dropped a long way in the ratings. He has won only one from 52 but he's at a mark where he's capable.

6 TRENDY WIN can snare some prizemoney.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

2 PHANTOM FALCON is yet to run a bad race in Hong Kong with four seconds from four starts. Both runs this preparation have been super and despite another wide draw, this looks his best chance yet.

4 PLANET STAR makes his return after a good first season. With natural improvement over the off-season, he can be a contender.

Joao Moreira jumps aboard 1 OUR HERO for the first time. He should be able to track the speed and be around the mark at the finish.

8 LOVE CHUNGHWA is a place chance.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

4 BACK IN BLACK wasn't beaten far first-up after a wide run from gate 12. Coming into barrier three is a big plus and he looks to be at a winnable mark.

10 TRAVEL DATUK has talent and will one day pop up in one of these races, but he is tough to follow.

1 GOLDEN HARVEST has dropped a long way from his peak, when he was fifth in the 2014 Hong Kong Sprint. He should snare a Class 3 this season.

11 MR PICASSO gets blinkers on and can figure.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

1 HEROIC GURU's recent form is uninspiring but he has been unsuited over shorter trips in search of the class drop. He is now stepping back up to 1,800m with Matthew Poon aboard and can turn his form around.

3 STAR MAJESTIC is honest and back in this grade over this trip, he's always a danger.

12 THE SYLPH is unreliable but he has drawn well and he is sure to be around the mark.

5 ISHVARA has been winless the last two seasons but off his current mark, he can figure.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

7 MR RIGHT has a stellar record over this course and distance and his first-up run suggests there is more to come. He'll be in the finish.

5 THOR THE GREATEST has drawn well and while he looks to be a little highly rated, he can stay on to figure.

8 KEEP MOVING performed well in his first preparation. He makes his Happy Valley debut and will have plenty of admirers.

4 WAYFOONG VINNIE is a chance at his first run for Frankie Lor.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

6 NASSA is a very promising galloper who has been plagued by issues since his arrival from South Africa. However, he has had a fairly straightforward preparation and should be very competitive with 115 pounds as he makes his way through the grades.

5 DINOZZO should be suited now that he's back to the Happy Valley 1,800m. He's worth including.

1 MARVEL HERO's form tapered off last season but he could be interesting here on the pace under Matthew Poon.

11 BEAUTY PRINCE is honest and carries no weight here.