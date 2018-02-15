Go for Siam Sapphire and Tesoro Privado

If you're looking for two of the best prospects for this weekend's Chinese New Year meetings, Siam Sapphire on Saturday and Tesoro Privado on Sunday fit the bill.

Both are genuine and honest, and rarely run a bad race.

Siam Sapphire has never finished lower than fourth in his last seven starts, winning twice - both over Saturday's course and distance.

The Michael Clements-trained four-year-old completed a double over the Polytrack 1,200m last August and September.

The bay New Zeraland-bred won both times from the widest barriers of 11 starters and is nicely drawn in gate 2 on Saturday.

His last-start fourth was a top effort, considering that he lost to the exciting Tannhauser, who notched his fifth success in seven starts last Sunday.

Tannhauser broke the Class 2 record set by Mexican Rose with his time of 1min 08.77sec for the 1,200m on turf and is now set for the $200,000 Group 3 JBBA Rocket Man Sprint on April 1.

On that score, Siam Sapphire stands a top chance in Saturday's Class 3 Div 1 race over the Polytrack 1,200m.

On Sunday, it will be worth waiting until the last of 10 races for the Ricardo Le Grange-trained Tesoro Privado.

The three-year-old Argentinian-bred finished in the money in all his seven starts.

His record reads 2-1-4. One of his victories was over Sunday's 1,400m.

Last time out on Jan 26, he ran on nicely and looked poised to win but found no answer to Excellency's scintillating burst of speed.

That was over the 1,600m. Although his other win was over this distance, Sunday's shorter trip is more ideal for him at this stage.

Tesoro Privado has been working with gusto and also goes into Sunday's race with an impressive trial victory on Feb 8.