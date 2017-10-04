This 'Goddess' deserves a winning break

If you disregard that run in early June when there were problems a-plenty, Athena has been a model of consistency and is truly deserving of a win.

Well, like it was before, there were indications of a winning break when she turned in a thoroughly rousing gallop on the training track yesterday.

Ridden by Michael Rodd, Athena galloped over the 600m in 37.9sec.

Down to contest a "Maiden" on Friday night, she looks in pretty good order and, if things go her way, she should finally put a "1" before her name.

Owned by Olympian Stable and named after the Greek goddess of Wisdom and War, Athena began her quest in March last year and immediately became a "horse to follow" when finishing a close second to Reddot Rising in a 1,200m sprint on grass.

Elevated and entered for a tough "Open" in her next start, she lost no fans when beaten by McArthur in yet another photo-finish.

Another tough assignment followed - the Group 2 Aushorse Golden Horseshoe for two-year-olds. Run over the 1,200m, Athena made heavy contact with another horse soon after the start and dropped back near last.

She never recovered from that early setback - but still ran on well to take a chunk of the prizemoney by finishing third behind Lim's Racer and Caorunn.

What followed were more frustrating "small prizes" for her connections - including that last-start third in an Open Maiden over the 1,400m.

If anyone is deserving of a victory it is this "Goddess".

Trainer Cliff Brown has found a winnable sort of race for his four-year-old and although carrying the grandstand, should give a good account of herself.

Also on Friday night, watch out for a big run from Uncle Lucky.

The Bruce Marsh-trained five-year-old was all "go" in his morning gallop when he clocked a swift 35.1 sec for the 600m.

Uncle Lucky scored his last of three wins on Aug 4. That day, when ridden by Craig Grylls, Uncle Lucky dominated proceedings, leading from pillar to post over the 1,100m.

He would win with half a length to spare from a then "not-so-lucky" Lucky Boy.

In Sunday's Class 3 sprint over the 1,200m, Super Fortune could be the one charging home at the business end of things.

The Alwin Tan-trained galloper was doing good work at the end of his 600m gallop in 35.4sec. Olivier Placais was the man on the reins.

With two wins and a third from just three starts, Super Fortune is certainly going places and another win over his preferred turf track wouldn't surprise.