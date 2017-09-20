Gold Faith shows silver lining

In this racing game, it sometimes pays to keep the faith in order to reap the rewards.

Just ask the connections of GOLD FAITH.

They went through 18 frustrating months before they were able to pop the champagne.

Well, they should get another bottle on standby for Friday because Gold Faith does look to be in that kind of form which could spell victory.

Taken out for a spin by leading hoop Vlad Duric yesterday morning, the four-year-old was impressive when clocking a swift 35.8sec for the 600m trip.

In that workout, Gold Faith had company in the form of MOON CHARM, who is also entered for Friday's night races, and yet another stablemate, PRINCE FERDINAND.

The trio cantered on round before picking up the speed. At that stage when they lengthened strides at the 600m mark, Gold Faith was a couple of lengths behind Moon Charm.

But he quickly dismissed the deficit and sprinted home smartly.

It was much like that race win on Aug 20.

That day and for most of the 1,600m trip, all that Duric could see were the bobbing bottoms of his seven rivals.

Uncomfortable with the sight, he peeled his mount from his spot nearest the paint and, with 250m to travel, Gold Faith unleased a run which allowed him to sweep to the front.

He kept going and, at the end of it all, he had a length and a half to spare from his nearest rival Arr Flair.

Prepared for the races by trainer David Hill and his team, the win was the reward for a patient wait which began in March this year when, on debut, he ran an encouraging fourth to Mr Fatkid who, as we all know, is now rubbing shoulders with the big boys.

Gold Faith next tackles the 1,700m and, on the strength of his workout yesterday morning, there could be cause for celebration on Friday night.

Also on Friday watch out for Grey Falcon (Class 3, 1,100m) and Made In China (Class 4, 1,200m).

Both turned in good gallops yesterday and look primed for big showings.

GREY FALCON clocked 36.7 sec for the sprint while MADE IN CHINA did the distance in 38.9sec.

Trained by Alwin Tan, Grey Falcon won his last start in a photo finish. It broke a frustraing string of six runs which had produced three seconds and two third-placed finishes.

As for Made In China, he has been sparingly raced and looks a classy sort.

Owned by the China Horse Club Stable, the four-year-old won on debut in June this year and he again banked in some money when fourth behind Justice First in his last start.

That day, Made In China didn't get any favours in the race. He lost some ground near the 800m and had to race wide from the 700m onwards.

Both look to have decent chances in Friday's programme. There will be no racing on Sunday.