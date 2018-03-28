Golden Glory capable of scoring again

RACE 1 (1,650M)

1 Vara Pearl ran well at his first start in Class 5 last time out. A return to this course and distance should suit and he'll be right in the mix with even luck.

10 Cash Courier has been racing well in recent starts, rarely finishing far from the money. Matthew Poon's five-pound (2.27kg) claim might be the catalyst for a breakthrough.

2 Kwaichung Brothers has drawn awkwardly but brings some of the best form into this and he deserves respect.

4 Torney is hopelessly out of form but returning to this course and distance could spark a better run.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

1 Go Go Win returns to Class 4, where he has a very good record. Coupled up with Poon's claim and an ideal draw, he can improve dramatically.

7 Supreme Witness has shown signs recently that he is starting to find his feet in Hong Kong. The step-up to the extended mile from gate 1 should suit.

4 Lucky Master has struggled against open company this preparation after winning a poor griffin race in June by four lengths. However, he is another who should enjoy the extra trip.

8 Grand Harbour backs up after running third on the weekend, albeit almost seven lengths from Elite Boy. Still, this trip suits better.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

11 Golden Glory has finished third at his last three starts, including last week when finishing a neck behind Pakistan Star as an odds-on favourite. He's drawn well again and this looks his chance to get another win.

7 Nice Fandango is also racing consistently and he looks to have his head in the game these days.

2 Hero Time showed a nice turn of foot to win last time out. He should get a similar run here and he can't be dismissed.

1 Call Me Awesome is a place chance at his first start in three months.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

1 Fabulous One performed strongly last time out, holding on for second behind one of Hong Kong's better sprinters in Amazing Kids. He might not be so suited with a big weight but he is not meeting the competition he faced that day. He can lead all the way.

4 California Whip has been something of a disappointment this season but he has shown positive signs in recent starts. He should track the speed and he can assume the lead early.

2 Magic Legend is high up in the ratings and he might be the type suited by Happy Valley.

9 Great Honour ran OK on debut on dirt, beaten only five-and-a-half lengths. He's worth including in the exotic bets.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

11 Alcari was able to share the lead last time out but couldn't stave off Fortune Booth. He has another good gate and should get every chance to win again.

3 Amazing returns to the races for the first time since July. He still appears somewhat untapped and he has trialled well. He can run well fresh.

8 Prince Harmony has been struggling slightly in recent starts but he is capable over this course and distance with the right run.

4 Jumbo Happiness also makes his return, having failed at his last start in October. He is not without claims.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

7 Packing Dragon is racing in terrific form, having won his last two starts. He's straightforward in that he can either set the pace or camp right on the heels of the leaders. He may still have one more win left in him.

3 Dinozzo simply couldn't match a record-breaking tempo when seventh last time out in the Hong Kong Gold Cup. This race should suit him better.

2 Gold Mount finished fifth in that same race but he looked one-paced in the sprint home. The step-back in trip probably won't suit but he still appears well-rated.

1 Eagle Way won the Group 3 January Cup over this course and distance under 133 pounds and this doesn't appear harder.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

6 Healthy Luck has run poorly at his last two starts from bad draws. He now gets Poon's claim and a better draw, which could land in a kinder spot.

2 Infinity Endeavour is racing well and he did land a win at his only course-and-distance run in December. He'll be somewhere around the mark.

10 Sparkling Dragon runs for the first time since a flat third in December's Griffin Trophy. Back to 1,200m should suit him.

9 Triumphant Jewel could add spice to the exotics at odds back down to 1,200m.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

1 Victory Boys is always a chance back down in this grade. His last run was very good and he won't be harmed by a return to 1,800m. He's a big hope.

7 Har Har Heart is aiming to make it three wins on the trot. He has to step up into Class 3 now and he does have an awkward draw, but the extra distance should suit him.

4 Glorious Artist ran well at his first Hong Kong start for a third placing. He has a better draw now.

12 The Judge returns to Class 3 without a win in Class 4, but he ran well in two attempts. He can bob up with the light weight.