The Golden Goat looks due for a win

The Golden Goat (No. 5) finishing a narrow third to King Kong on Jan 15.

THE GOLDEN GOAT has been knocking on the door and his improving form suggests he could be hard to beat tomorrow.

In fact, the James Peters-trained four-year-old was expected to break through last time out on Feb 10 but found one to beat in Changbai Mountain over the 1,200m.

Thus, make him your best bet tomorrow when he lines up against an Initiation field over 1,400m in Race 4 at Kranji.

The Golden Goat had trialled smartly for his debut and was well supported at $18. But he faded to finish ninth to Haytham after tracking the pace in the 1,100m race on the Polytrack on Nov 11 last year.

That run benefited him as he went on to finish third in his next two starts and then came his last-start 1.3-length second to Changbai Mountain.

The chestnut New Zealand-bred gelding has shown further progress based on his smart hit-out on Wednesday morning.

He now looks spot-on and should have the measure of his 10 rivals, especially with the rise in distance. The way he rounds off his races, the 1,400m trip looks ideal.

His two main challengers are Jacks Secret and Red Duke.

Jacks Secret has also been performing well and his last-start second to Chairman Wind over 1,600m was a good run.

Red Duke was backed down to $18 in his last start. He led beore finishing fourth behind Major Tom. A run previous, he ran second to Creamy Custard. Those two runs suggest that he has some ability.

He looked well in his final gallop on Tuesday morning, so expect him to put up a top show.