The Golden Melodies at the Racecourse continues

Former Talentime winner Peter Chua performing at the Golden Melodies at the Racecourse concert at Kranji.

Racing fans can look forward to more delightful medleys of timeless English, Mandarin and dialect songs from the 60s to the 80s in between races at the Singapore Racecourse at Kranji.

On the first Friday of the next three months, racegoers will be entertained by songs belted by the likes of former Talentime winner Peter Chua, veteran singer Ling Xiao, Peter Tan and many more.

The three concerts are scheduled on Oct 6, Nov 3 and Dec 1, from 6.30pm to 10pm in between Singapore races.

The performing venue is either the Indoor Presentation Dais (located at the South Grandstand Level 1) or the Parade Ring.

Racecourse admission and parking fees are applicable.

The concerts are only for people aged 18 and above due to ongoing wagering operations.

Presented by the Singapore Turf Club, the Golden Melodies at the Racecourse series of concerts is organised in partnership with the Sunshine Arts & Culture Society.