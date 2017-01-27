Golden Mile shines brightly

Class dropper GOLDEN MILE sparkled in his final hit-out at Kranji yesterday morning, in preparation for Monday's opening race assignment.

Taken out by race jockey Michael Rodd, the Cliff Brown-trained four-year-old stretched out nicely over 600m in 39.5sec and pulled up well.

The New Zealand-bred came in for strong support last time out on Jan 1 and was not disgraced to finish a nose-neck third to Soon Yi.

He is set to recoup the losses.

Michael Rodd, rider of Golden Mile (Race 1 on Monday). TNP FILE PHOTO

YESTERDAY'S KRANJI GALLOPS:

SUNDAY'S RUNNERS

RACE 7: Toliman 39.2.

RACE 8: Special Force * 45.

RACE 11: Catch Me Great 38.8. The Wind 43.8.

MONDAY'S RUNNERS

RACE 1: Golden Mile * (M Rodd) 39.5. Lucky Boy * (I Azhar) 38.2. Start Me Up 38.3. Alan * (G Boss) canter/38.3. Dreampitcher (M Kellady) 37.3. Across The Sea (D David) 36.7.

RACE 3: Solaris Spectrum (H Syafiq) 44.1.

RACE 4: Admeister 43.9. Sacred Army * (Kellady) 37.9. Ground Control 38.3. Galileo's Approach (Kellady) 37.7. Cerdan * (Boss) barrier/36.2.RACE 6: Hades 40.4. Starshine (K Toh) pace work/38.1. Stirling (Boss) canter/39.8. Tassajara 41.8.

RACE 7: Helen (V Duric) canter/40.4. Dragon Steed (J Powell) 37.9. Meaisin (M Ewe) 44.4. Cassis Oolong 37.1.

RACE 8: Sun Hancock (M Zaki) 37.5.

RACE 9: Board Walk 41.9.RACE 10: Sure Win 35.5. Core De Nuits (I Saifudin) canter/39.9.

RACE 11: El Camino 42.5. Swinglowsweetjacky (Powell) 37.9. Miss Blanchett * (A Munro) canter/38.1. In Bocca Lupo (David) 39.5. Silk Route 38.3.