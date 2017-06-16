Golden States merits some thought

Golden States (No. 1) finishing second to Kiss Your Song in a barrier trial on May 23.

The Restricted Maiden event (Race 3) for two and three-year-olds is turning out to be quite a sprint and a few have already shown us their stuff on the training track.

There was topweight Redoubt who, on Tuesday morning, clocked 35.6sec for the 600m. That same morning, Derreck David worked Elite Kingdom (36sec) while Benny Woodworth and H Syafiq took out Why Not (34.4sec) and Saint Lincoln (38.3sec) respectively.

Others like Six Empire (36sec) and Energizer (39.7sec) were also seen doing their stuff.

Now we have another hat tossed into the ring. It belongs to GOLDEN STATES who we saw at the track yesterday morning.

SPRINTED SHARPLY

From the stables of Ricardo Le Grange, he had Nooresh Juglall in the saddle when he sprinted sharply down the straight.

Barend Vorster will be in the saddle this evening and the two-year-old, who will race in the colours of Gold & Chelsea Stable, is worth some consideration when marking your selections for those novelty bets.

Over to Sunday's action and it was Oscar Racing Stable's MR SCORSESE who went into the notebooks.

Down to contest the Patron's Bowl in Race 8, the four-time winner had Matt Kellady on the reins when clocking a leisurely 41.3sec for the 600m.

From Laurie Laxon's yard, Mr Scorsese raced last Friday and cashed a cheque when third to Makanani over the Patron's Bowl distance of a mile.