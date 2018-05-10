Good Catch on double duty

Surely you must remember Good Catch? He who tried and tried and tried - four times, really - to win a race.

He, who was so good at the trials - winning three of them before he even made his debut on Feb 2.

Of course, he finished second in that one. And in three attempts following, he again had to play bridesmaid.

Always backed to the hilt, punters were soon murmuring. Perhaps he wasn't that good, after all.

Then, in his last start some three weeks ago, when backed down to $13, he finally came through and delivered.

Like a present to his long-suffering faithful, it came gift-wrapped. DHL couldn't have done it better. All the way. No stops. Delivered pillar to post.

Well, Good Catch is down to see action in Race 3 tomorrow and his friends will be expecting much of the same from this three-year-old.

So, the question. Can the Ricardo Le Grange-trained youngster, now that he knows how it is done, make it a race-to-race double?

Well, as far as holding his form is concerned, he ticks that box.

Good Catch was seen on the training track yesterday for a spot of slow work and his cantering action seemed to suggest he was fighting fit.

Actually, with no races being run on Sunday and, presumably, all of tomorrow's runners having already had their gallops, there was no fast work on the training track.

Still, there were some like Good Catch who kept the morning interesting.

Yulong Honor was another.

Also from Le Grange's yard, the last-start winner looked extremely well during his cantering stint.

Something like his stablemate, Yulong Honor needed five winless runs before he finally picked up a win.

That was in a difficult 1,800m race on April 27.

Here's how it panned out. Carrying stable confidence - he was eventually sent off as the $28 third pick - Yulong Honor tracked the pacesetter, Moment Of Justice, all the way until they straightened.

However, just when his rival got the staggers another challenge loomed. Lim's Ripple, the race favourite, drew alongside and it signalled a drive to the line.

Responding to Nooresh Juglall's whip-riding, Yulong Honor rallied. Lim's Ripple didn't buckle and in the end it was his heart which took him home - almost half a length ahead of his talented rival.

Yulong Honor is certainly going places and his work on Monday when he clocked 35.5sec for the 600m coupled with his winding-down work yesterday, does make him a lively proposition in tomorrow's Class 3 race.